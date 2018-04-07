FC Augsburg 1-4 Bayern Munich: Die Roten become Bundesliga champions once more

Bayern Munich are champions of Germany for a 28th time, and for a sixth year in a row, with their 4-1 victory over FC Augsburg confirming the inevitable.

The hosts threatened the spoil to party when an unlucky Nikas Süle scored an own goal, however Bayern were in control once Corentin Tolisso and James Rodríguez turned the game around before half-time.

Arjen Robben then made victory all but certain with Bayern’s third, with Sandro Wagner wrapping up the Bundesliga title late on.

Bayern recover from poor start to take control

Bayern were 17 points clear of second-placed Schalke 04 before kick-off, and with a UEFA Champions League tie only half-won against Sevilla, Jupp Heynckes made seven changes from the first leg in midweek. Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski were amongst those to be rested. Augsburg coach Manuel Baum made just one change to the side that held Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw last weekend, with Sergio Córdova replacing Jan Morávek.

If Bayern thought it would be a stroll to pick up the remaining points they needed, Augsburg, comfortably in mid-table, had other ideas. After a good start from the hosts, Jérôme Boateng was caught in possession by Córdova, who found himself through on goal, however his effort was saved by Sven Ulreich. He though only succeeding in parrying the ball into the face of Süle, and it rebounding back into the goal.

Bayern were not fazed though. Robben and Joshua Kimmich would be influential on Bayern’s right. After trying to cut inside, Robben instead passed to Tolisso, who then found Kimmich. His initial cross was blocked, but he was able to have a second crack, and found an unmarked Tolisso, he headed home.

Kimmich had a header saved by Marwin Hitz, before he combined with Robben combined again as Bayern completed their comeback. His ball was laid off by Juan Bernat into the path of Rodríguez, and he fired in past Hitz to score. Bayern were now on course to seal it, with Hitz called into action again to deny Tolisso before the break.

Robben and Wagner confirm destination of die Meisterschale

The second half became increasingly-processional for the champions-elect, and after an hour it became even more of a sure thing. Kimmich’s free-kick was punched away by Hitz, but the ball was played back into the box. Süle’s header across was headed wide but kept in by Rodríguez, with the ball then falling to Robben, in space, with the Dutchman striking hard into the back of the net.

Wagner, a mid-season arrival from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, would have the final say to settle his first title with the club. He jumped higher than his marker Jeffrey Gouweleeuw to get his head to Sebastian Rudy’s corner and bury the ball past Hitz to make it 4-1 late in the game.

They might have missed out on the chance to seal the title at home for the first time in 18 years last week, despite the pummelling of Borussia Dortmund, but Bayern could now celebrate becoming champions again. Given the slow start to the campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, leading to his sacking and replacement by Heynckes, it is perhaps the more remarkable of the title successes in the past six years.

Saturday’s other Bundesliga results

1. FC Köln 1-1 1. FSV Mainz 05 (1-0, Hector 7’; 1-1, De Blasis 50’)

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Hertha BSC (0-1, Kalou 40’; 1-1, Hazard 75‘; 2-1, Hazard 79‘ (P))

Hamburger SV 3-2 Schalke 04 (0-1, Naldo 9‘; 1-1, Kostic 17‘; 2-1, Holtby 52‘; 2-2, Burgstaller 63’; 3-2, Hunt 84’)

SC Freiburg 0-2 VfL Wolfsburg (0-1, Didavi 2‘; 0-2, Didavi 83‘)