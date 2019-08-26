Eintracht Frankfurt sign Bas Dost: How the Dutchman will fit in at Die Adler

The club's new number nine has signed for a fee of €7 million on a three-year deal and could prove to be a bargain for Adi Hutter's side.

Losing important strikers Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller early on in the transfer window, Dost can improve a side which has been lacking in goals comparatively.

He previously gained experience in German football when he spent four years at VFL Wolfsburg, and he netted 36 for the side in only 85 games, a brilliant record.

“I’m happy to be here and looking forward to my time at Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m a striker who loves to score goals,” said Dost following his arrival.

Bobic's view

After the signing, the club's sporting director - Fredi Bobic told Eintracht.de this:

“After the departure of Sébastien Haller, it was important for us to find an adequate replacement, who ideally is experienced and capable of helping us straight away. Bas fulfils those criteria and knows the Bundesliga. He’s an important addition to our squad with his build and his confidence in the box. His goalscoring record is very strong, and of course, we hope he’ll be just as clinical for us.”

What difference will he make?

Hutter has currently opted for a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Gonçalo Paciência and Dejan Joveljić up top. Paciencia impressed in the Europa League and Bundesliga when he came back from injury, proving to be an important goalscoring threat from the bench. His most important one came away to Benfica when his late goal allowed the club to sail through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Joveljic, however, is one for the future. The 20-year-old has experience in the Serbian leagues, having risen through the ranks at Red Star Belgrade. He has not yet managed to provide the firepower needed for the side, only netting against FC Vaduz.

Dost has proven himself across many divisions in his time, scoring in 90% of his matches for Sporting and 43% at Wolfsburg, an incredible record. The 6ft 5in striker can provide what was lost when Haller left, with a credible threat inside the box for the Eagles that Joveljic has not yet given the side.

The striker found himself on the bench for the latter end of last season, and the start of this one at Sporting. When playing, his role there took heavy reliance on good delivery from his supporting attacking midfielders, something that Daichi Kamada has proved that he can do this season.

Adi Hutter's Eintracht focuses heavily on play in the wide channels - with Danny Da Costa and Filip Kostic two of the most important players. With his height, Dost will be able to take advantage of the wide midfield behind him and latch on to the large number of crosses delivered by the wingers.

What does this say about Rebic's future?

In recent weeks, forward Ante Rebic has been linked with a number of moves abroad - most notably from the two clubs in Milan. The Croatian proved a very important role last season, linking up the play between the midfield and the two forwards of Haller and Jovic.

Capturing a report by Sky about Dost's move, journalist Manuel Veth tweeted that the Eagles had received an inquiry for the Croatian.

Eintracht Frankfurt have finally agreed terms with Sporting for striker Bas Dost. Also #SGE sporting director Bobic told Sky that there has been an inquiry for forward Ante Rebic, who has been linked with #Bayern, #Milan and #InterMilan. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 25, 2019

With the signing of Dost, it could signal the departure of the 25-year-old who has been an integral part of the Eintracht setup. Hutter has featured Paciencia and Kamada extensively so far this season, and Dost could slot into a front two leaving no room for Rebic.

However, there does not seem to be any major financial benefit from doing this - and Eintracht will finish the transfer window in the black regardless, with the small price of 7 million seeming a bargain for Dost. The club have already signed Kevin Trapp and Sebastien Rode on permanent deals, but neither of them would have cost anywhere remotely close to the fees paid by West Ham United and Real Madrid.