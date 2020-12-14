Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The first Bundesliga midweek fixture of the season sees two draw specialists face off as Borussia Monchengladbach travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Frankfurt's five game run of successive draws came to an end on Friday as a Wout Weghorst brace saw them off with the 2nd coming in the 88th minute. Adi Hutter's side currently sit in 9th place despite only winning two out of their first 11 fixtures, but they are yet to lose at home. In what has been a very strange start to the season for Die Adler, there have been all sorts of results, as spirited draws against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have come amongst unsatisfactory performances against Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen. Hutter and his men will be looking to get their first win in nine on Tuesday evening.

As for the visitors, Gladbach have been on the end of a few too many draws this season, which explains their 8th place position. The Foals' only defeats have come away to Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, while home matches against Union Berlin, Wolfsburg and Augsburg all ended with them throwing away leads after the 80th minute. Their Bundesliga season so far has been distinctly average but a win at the Commerzbank Arena could lift Marco Rose's team up to 5th.

Team news

Eintracht Frankfurt - Star man Andre Silva is a doubt after missing the Wolfsburg game on Friday after the Portuguese international picked up a slight muscle injury. Jetro Willems will be monitored after recovering from an ACL injury that has put him out for the past year while Ragnar Ache is a confirmed absentee with a thigh problem.

Borussia Monchengladbach - Jonas Hofmann remains out with a muscle injury, while Tony Jantschke is still struggling with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer missed Saturday's game against Hertha Berlin but may return on Tuesday. Florian Neuhaus, meanwhile, is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards so far this season.

Predicted lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt - Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva, Bas Dost

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Tobias Sippel; Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt; Denis Zakaria, Christoph Kramer; Valentino Lazaro, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Form guide

Eintracht Frankfurt - DDDDL - Last game - 2-1 (L) vs Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach - WLDLD - Last game - 1-1 vs Hertha Berlin

Ones to watch

Eintracht Frankfurt - Serbian Filip Kostic is likely to be the home sides main creative spark going forward. His assists numbers over previous campaign read out at 10 and 11 respectively and show the influence the winger has had on Adi Hutter's side. Playing as a left wingback in a three or five at the back system, Kostic has license to bomb forward and help overload the left hand side. Monchengladbach right back Stefan Lainer may have his work cut out on Tuesday as a result.

Borussia Monchengladbach - Club stalwart Lars Stindl is now entering his sixth season with the Foals' and his influence is as key as ever. Scoring four times so far this season, the most in the Gladbach team, his efforts as an attacking midfielder are not going unnoticed. Last season the French duo of Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea almost took the headlines away from the club captain but even then he still hit the back of the net nine times for Marco Rose's team.

Previous meetings

Last season Monchengladbach won both games, with their 3-1 win at the Commerzbank Arena being both sides first game after lockdown. Going further back, it has been a very tightly contested fixture with Frankfurt winning both encounters in the 17/18 season thanks to goals in each game from Kevin Prince-Boateng.

How to watch on TV

The game will be on BT Sport 2 at 17:30 GMT for fans in the UK, while those in the United States can watch the contest on ESPN+.

What have they said ?

Eintracht Frankfurt, Adi Hutter - "I'm expecting Borussia to play 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, and I'm expecting a hard-fought match"

"Borussia Monchengladbach have gone a few games without a win, but landed a coup by reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. They have a lot of quality going forward."