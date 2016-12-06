Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Two heavyweights do battle to top group F

Both teams will renew their rivalry once more on Wednesday evening with both teams looking to top group F (Picture source: TF-Images / Getty Images)

Many games this week in the UEFA Champions League have little relevance, but not this one, as Real Madrid host Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening with both teams battling it out to finish top of group F.

Advantage Dortmund in the group

Both teams have already qualified quite comfortably from the group after the last round of matchdays but both teams can still finish top of the group with the advantage slightly in the visitor's favour.

The reason for this is due to the fact that Zinedine Zidane's men sit second in the group with 11 points while Dortmund sit top ahead of the game on 13 points.

Madrid are in this position after a costly 3-3 draw at Legia Warsaw in matchday four and now require a win to finish top of the group and give themselves an easier task in the next round.

Zidane's men looking to keep unbeaten record going

Coming into the game, Zidane's side will be confident of getting a result though after extending their lead to six points at the weekend in the La Liga after drawing 1-1 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Visitors looking for similar result to the first game between the teams

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's side have been really inconsistent all season but they come into this game after a good 4-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

Dortmund know that a point on Wednesday evening will secure their passage through as group winners and they will be confident of doing that after battling back to draw against Madrid in Matchday two.

Cristiano Ronaldo had given Madrid the lead in the first game between the sides before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised before half time.

Raphaël Varane restored Madrid's lead in the second half before André Schürrle smashed home a late equaliser to earn the yellow wall a good point.

Team News

In terms of team news for the game, the hosts will be without Gareth Bale, who is out with an ankle injury, while Alvaro Morata is also out of the game due to injury.

Danilo and Fabio Coentrao are both doubtful for the game but the good news is that Toni Kroos is hoping to return to action for the first time since breaking his toe a few weeks ago.

The visitors also have a few players missing for the game. Mario Götze has not travelled with the squad due to injury while Roman Burki and Neven Subotic are both out injured until January.

Sven Bender though is hopeful of making a return while Raphael Guerreiro, Shinji Kagawa and Nuri Sahin are all pushing for starts after impressing the in the last group game against Legia Warsaw.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: (4-3-3) Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Vázquez, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Borussia Dortmund: (4-3-3) Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Batra, Sokratis, Guerreiro; Rode, Castro, Bender; Reus, Aubameyang, Dembele.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL).