Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview: Leaders look to extend the large gap at the top

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Bayern Munich must overcome a tricky away fixture on Sunday as they travel to Borussia-Park to face Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern currently sit 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga while Sunday's opponents are in ninth but are just three points back of 6th place.

Team news

Borussia Mönchengladbach: The big miss for Gladbach is fullback Fabian Johnson, who was taken off injured in their Europa League match with Schalke in midweek. Johnson was forced to pull out of the United States squad and will miss the big clash on Sunday. Lars Stindl and Christoph Kramer could make their league returns after picking up small knocks in recent weeks.

Ibrahima Traore is a doubt as he continues to be sidelined with a groin problem that has kept him out since November. Gladbach are coming off a devastating Europa League encounter with Schalke in which they were knocked out after being 2-0 but drawing 2-2 eventually and going out on aggregate.

Bayern Munich: Carlo Ancelotti's men head into Sunday with almost a clean bill of health as just Juan Bernat is dealing with a lingering issue but he is likely to be fit for the weekend. Arturo Vidal is the only man to miss out as he serves a one game suspension.

Bayern Munich are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga game and look to move closer to another Bundesliga title.

Background

The last time these two sides met, Bayern Munich ran out 2-0 winners back in October thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa.

Bayern Munich currently sit 27 points clear of ninth place Mönchengladbach, 10 points clear of second place RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich have won their last three league games, scoring 14 times and conceding zero. Gladbach on the other hand have won two out of their last three but lost to Hamburg last weekend.

Gladbach have been a handful for Bayern Munich in recent seasons, winning twice and holding them to draws twice in their last five meetings.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Mönchengladbach: (4-4-2) Sommer; Jantschke, Christensen, Vestergaard, Wendt; Herrmann, Strobl, Dahoud, Johnson; Stindl, Raffael.

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Lahm, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Xabi Alonso; Robben, Müller, Ribéry; Lewandowski.