2023 East Wild Card preview: New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC

The 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs begin tonight with the first-ever Wild Card Games, the New York Red Bulls hosting Charlotte FC at Red Bull Arena in the Eastern Conference game.

New York won their final three games to sneak into the postseason for the 14th straight season, the longest active streak in men's North American professional sports.

The last of those was a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nashville, John Tolkin converting from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute.

Charlotte is appearing in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, also securing a 1-0 win, that being over Inter Miami thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Kerwin Vargas.

The winner of this match will face Supporters Shield winners FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, which is a best-of-three series.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Cory Burke is out with a sore groin, Dante Vanzeir will be sidelined with a back issue, Lewis Morgan continues to miss out with a hip problem and Hassan Ndam is unavailable through a thigh injury.

Steven Sserwadda is questionable with a knee injury.

Charlotte FC

The Crown will be without midfielder Ben Bender, who underwent knee surgery. Hamady Diop (abdominal), Vinicius Mello Jr. (leg), and backup goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega (back) are also out.

Defender Adam Armour is questionable with a knee injury.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, S. Nealis, Reyes, Duncan; Amaya, Edelman; Luquinhas, Barlow, Fernandez; Manoel

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Uronen, Malanda, Privett, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico; Vargas, Świderski, Jóźwiak; Copetti

Ones to watch

Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls)

The Brazilian is in good form as of late with two goals and three assists in his last five matches. He drew the penalty that Tolkin scored on to send the Red Bulls to the playoffs.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

With his speed and playmaking ability, Luquinhas should have plenty of opportunities to create or score goals against a Charlotte defense that conceded 52 times.

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Not a consistent starter in 2023, Vargas played a crucial role in Charlotte getting to this point, assisting on the first goal and scoring the second in the 2-2 draw against Miami.

Photo: Evan Yu/Getty Images

As mentioned above, he found the back of the net against the Herons on Decision Day, that goal sending the Crown to the playoffs.

Previous meetings

Both prior matchups between New York and Charlotte ended in draws with the first being 1-1 in Charlotte and the second a 2-2 stalemate in which the Crown threw away a two-goal lead.

In March, Elias Manoel gave the Red Bulls a 43rd-minute lead only to see Andres Reyes score an own goal to haul Charlotte level.

The reverse fixture in late June saw Ben Bender score twice in a six-minute span, first tapping home after getting past a New York defender then picking up a loose ball in the box and finishing in the top corner.

Dante Vanzeir made it 2-1 after converting a cross from Manoel and Cameron Harper finished past Kristijan Kahlina from a corner kick to earn the Red Bulls a point.

Charlotte have never won at Red Bull Arena in both of their visits to Harrison.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams as the play-by-play announcer and Calen Carr serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.