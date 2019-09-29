Tianjin Open: Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Venus Williams headline packed field

The Tianjin Open will welcome the best field it has ever received this year, following the unfortunate cancelling of the Hong Kong Tennis Open due to political unrests in the country. A total of four Grand Slam champions and six current and former top 10 players will compete in the International tournament, with previous champions including Agnieszka Radwanska and Maria Sharapova.

World number four Naomi Osaka, two-time Major champion, plays her first International tournament since the 2018 Citi Open as she looks to confirm her spot at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. Desperate for form and valuable ranking points, the Japanese is one of the many players who opted to compete in Tianjin hoping for a deep run.

2017 finalist Aryna Sabalenka began her ascend to fame at this very tournament, reaching the final as a qualifier before falling to childhood idol Sharapova. The Belarusian, who recently regained her top-notch form by defending her Wuhan title, will be looking to extend her good run of form with another deep run here.

Wuhan finalists Sabalenka and Riske will also be in Tianjin | Photo: Tao Zhang

Home favourites Wang Qiang, Zhang Shuai, Zheng Saisai, Wang Yafan, alongside wildcard Peng Shuai, will be hoping to put up a good show for the local fans, whose unwavering support will aid the Chinese players. Peng was the first confirmed singles wildcard, being a former champion here in Tianjin.

Venus Williams makes her debut in this tournament, with the seven-time Grand Slam champion being one of the most dangerous unseeded players in the draw. She will join Lauren Davis, Jennifer Brady, Alison Riske, Amanda Anisimova, Sofia Kenin and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens as part of the American contingent for this tournament.

Garbine Muguruza and defending champion Caroline Garcia, two former top-four players, are also slated to compete in the tournament. In this packed field, this could be said to be one of the strongest International-level events in the history of tennis.

Caroline Garcia is the defending champion in Tianjin | Photo: Yifan Ding

US Open quarterfinalist Elise Mertens will be joined by the likes of the crafty Hsieh Su-wei and the powerful Dayana Yastremska, with all of them looking to end their season on a high note. Mertens will also be chasing for a Zhuhai spot, a place reserved for singles players ranked 9 to 19 only.

Other players on the entry list are Yulia Putintseva, Bronx Open champion Magda Linette, Ajla Tomljanovic, Wuhan Open doubles champion Veronika Kudermetova, and Ons Jabeur.