Liverpool duo Klopp and Coutinho nominated for Premier League monthly awards

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is in the running for back-to-back Premier League Manager of the Month awards, with Philippe Coutinho competes for the players' equivalent for October.

The German's side won three of their four league games last month, their only game without victory coming in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield.

And Klopp's efforts to keep the Reds at the top of the table, joint on points with leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal, have been recognised for a second successive month.

He beat City boss Pep Guardiola, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino and Alan Pardew of Crystal Palace to the award for September - when Liverpool won three games from three.

In doing so, Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to win the award since March 2014, and he bids to become the first Reds boss since Rafael Benitez to win the award in back-to-back months.

The Spaniard, currently in charge of Championship leaders Newcastle United, did so back in November and December 2005 - and no Liverpool boss since then has followed suit.

49-year-old Klopp has already become the first of his nationality to win the Premier League Manager of the Month and now goes head-to-head with Stoke City's Mark Hughes, Chelsea's Antonio Conte and also long-time Arsenal manager Wenger for October's gong.

Coutinho looking to pick up first ever accolade

Otherwise, for the first time this season, Liverpool don't have any goals nominated for the Carling Goal of the Month - with Sadio Mane having won August's edition and Jordan Henderson having taken the September award.

But they do have a player hoping to steal the player's montly award. Coutinho's nomination comes just days after he was handed Liverpool's Standered Chartered Player of the Month for October.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form for the club this season and contributed a goal and two assists in October, producing fine performances in wins over Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old's form was recognised by the club's supporters, with 56 per-cent voting via the club's official website for Coutinho to be Player of the Month. His compatriot Roberto Firmino came in second with 14 per-cent.

On picking up the award, the Reds' No.10 insisted that he was "happy" but said the team having "played well" in their four league games in October was "the most important thing."

He added that his Liverpool teammates have "been very important" in helping Coutinho win the award because, as he says, "football is a collective sport" and "when the collective performs well, that means everyone is doing an excellent job."

Coutinho faces up with former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen - who has shone for Stoke recently - as well as Chelsea trio Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Coutinho has never won the Premier League monthly award before and would become the first Liverpool player to win it since Luis Suarez in March 2014, after Adam Lallana lost out to Heung Min-Son last month.

The winners for both awards are decided by a combination between a panel of experts and a public poll, which accounts for 10 per-cent of the overall vote. Captains from all the Premier League clubs can also vote for who they believe warrants the players' award.