Chelsea wrap up £30M Rüdiger deal

Antonio Conte has seen some much wanted recruitment in his defence finally sorted, as Chelsea confirmed the transfer of Antonio Rüdiger earlier on Sunday.

Signing from Serie A side AS Roma on a five-year-deal, Rüdiger arrives with a lot of money having been spent on him, reports suggesting that the Italian side will be paid around £30million plus potential add-ons.

Finally one in

Despite having romped to the league title last season, Conte has been keen to improve his defence for months.

With Nathan Ake sold to Bournemouth and John Terry leaving upon the end of his contract, there was space for a new defensive recruit, one that Rüdiger has filled.

The German will now compete with the likes of Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz for a spot in Chelsea's famed back three.

With speed and strength two of his biggest qualities, Rüdiger should slot in nicely to a back line that conceded just 33 league goals last time out.

Much needed good news?

The signing brings some joy for Chelsea fans after a frustrating period following their title win.

It's thought that he was their second choice defender after Virgil Van Dijk, only for Liverpool and Manchester City to edge ahead in the race for the Dutchman.

Further up the pitch, the striking fiasco has been one that's had much publicity, especially after manager Conte sent top-scorer Diego Costa a text that suggested he'd be looking to sell the Spaniard this summer.

Everton's Romelu Lukaku was lined up as the replacement in a deal that was widely expected to come off, only for Manchester United to swoop in and agree a fee with the Toffees, sending Wayne Rooney 'home' as part of the negotiations.