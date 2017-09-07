The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: I - Junichi Inamoto

Footballers truly have had some both sublime and iconic nicknames down the years, some that have followed players throughout their careers and become synonymous with their real names.

From arguably the greatest German football of all time in Franz Beckenbauer and his 'Der Kaiser' nickname, to the more recent example of Javier Hernández and his 'Chicharito' moniker that translates to 'Little Pea' and relates to the green-coloured eyes of his father, memorable nicknames are not in short supply. 

Yet not all footballers are remembered by such favourable pseudonyms. One such example is Japanese midfielder Junichi Inamoto - once of Arsenal, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion and also once referred to as a short-sleeved cotton top.

Inamoto became the Premier League's first Japanese footballer when he arrived as a baby-faced 21-year-old sporting an unmistakable peroxide blonde dyed hairstyle in July 2001. 

Joining giants Arsenal in what was first thought to be a £3.5 million deal before eventually turning out to be a year-long loan from Japanese J.League side Gamba Osaka, the dynamic midfielder joked that his vivid hair was designed to help him stand out on the pitch - and the transfer, too, was billed as a particularly distinctive move.

The supposed financial motives were consistently talked up, many indicating Inamoto's signature was a mere marketing move more than it was Arsène Wenger looking to bring in a seemingly-promising and young yet under-the-radar Asian talent.

Reports upon the player's arrival even said that the Gunners hoped to pocket over £100 million in merchandise sales, though the number of fans drawn to the club and the pound sterling earned as a direct result of Inamoto's signing could never be determined, even now.