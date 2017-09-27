Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Preview: Diego Costa derby set to be a tight game

Chelsea travel to Spain for their second Champions League Group match, with Atletico Madrid the opposition on Wednesday evening.

The Blues have failed to record a win against Los Rojiblancos in their previous two Champions League meetings, with the last time they visited the Spanish capital ending in a 3-1 defeat.

Antonio Conte will be looking to beat Diego Simeone’s team, and take the three points back to Stamford Bridge, after recording a perfect start against Group C opponents Qarabag FK in their opening fixture.

Team News

Chelsea will be expected to name David Luiz in the side to face Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, despite receiving a fractured arm when they faced Arsenal a fortnight ago. The Brazil international had also picked up a red card, however, his suspension only rules him out for domestic fixtures.

Eden Hazard is expected to start the match, having been used as a substitute in the past couple of games, although he did make his first start of the season against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup, after continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Pedro is considered a doubt to face the Spanish giants on Wednesday as he has a minor problem, however, the extent of his injury has not been disclosed and it remains to be seen if he is available for selection, but captain Gary Cahill is expected to return to the centre of defence after he served his suspension – like Luiz – for domestic games.