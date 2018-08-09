Women's Football Deadline Day Live Updates

Janine Beckie is officially leaving Sky Blue and the NWSL for a league she's "always dreamt of playing in," that doesn't sound like WSL and she has been rumoured with other clubs around Europe but we shall have to see.

Went to get the post, have I missed anything? Ada Hegerberg swapping the Parc OL for Boldmere St Michaels maybe? No. I might go for a nap.

Refresh... no news. Refresh... no news. Refresh... no news. Ah well, at least the European Championships are on, you might see dives but they won't be as impressive as this when the league resumes.

Out of nowhere Sheffield United have teased some news... will they get all the paperwork signed before 5pm? We'll keep you posted!

Now that's good timing! Some might have predicted it when she left Liverpool, others might have thought something was going on when she was pictured in a West Ham kit but it's finally official, Kate Longhurst is a hammer!

Deadline day duck broken! Kate Longhurst signs for West Ham

It's midday and if we haven't had any more news by 1pm, I'm going down to the Hive and getting Luke Swindlehurst to do an interview out of a car window.

As reported by Rich Laverty, Man City are doing their best to sign Canadian international Janine Beckie before the window slams shut, the Sky Blue forward is on the radar or a handful of clubs around Europe but is in a complicated contract situation.

Big fan of the Young Lionesses, Michael Scoates will be keeping his eyes peeled looking for news regarding Ella Rutherford, the former Millwall woman was last seen at Meadow Park against Juventus over the weekend.

He's also looking forward to seeing Lauren Hemp turn out for Man City - think there are plenty who'll be keeping tabs on Hemp's development in sky blue - as well as Ellie Brazil for Brighton. Brazil of course just spent a season in Florence (and you can read our interview with Ellie right here).

Just like a lot of Chelsea fans, Michael is chuffed to see Beth England back in action for the champions, in a forgettable season for Liverpool, England dazzled in attack during her loan spell.

Max Klaversma is hoping Arsenal can get some last minute business done following the news of the injury Viki Schnaderbeck sustained in a pre-season friendly. Joe Montemurro has admitted that the Gunners are keeping their eyes open but playing their cards close to their chest. The team from Borehamwood are surely due some good luck with injuries at some point.

We've got some news and I might have been so excited I fell off my chair!

It might not be what you tuned in for but we can confirm Jayne Ludlow has signed a four-year contract extension with Wales. The announcement was made when Ludlow unveiled her squad for Wales' home qualifier with England at the end of the month.

Whilst we're waiting on some news, why not get in touch and tell me what your favourite bits of business from this summer are, the players you're most looking forward to seeing and any last minute deals you're crossing your fingers for.

It's 11.05am and we're still waiting for our first news of the day, I almost regret downing a litre of a well-known energy drink and chasing it with a handful of blue hard-shelled sweets.

If there's anything you might have missed we've been doing periodic round-ups, catching you up on both WSL as well as the Women's Championship.

It's all kicking off in the Premier League and our team on the men's side of VAVEL will have you covered with all the news as it breaks, it's been all quiet on the women's side.

Our eagle eyes have spied a trialist or two across the two tiers and maybe, just maybe, all will be revealed today.

Manchester City fans will be nervously watching the news today as the Nadia Nadim situation has yet to be resolved, the Danish international having handed in a transfer request whilst the team were in the US. Could it be one out, one in at the CFA?

Millwall have been coy, announcing Ellie Stenning, Riva Casley and Chantelle Mackie yesterday and keen to keep fans on the hook, they’ve teased more news today and we’ll be keeping a close eye on The Den.

All eyes will be on team like Yeovil Town and Leicester City, who’ve yet to announce any new signings – the Glovers having broken their silence two days ago with the new that Annie Heatherson had signed a new deal. Aston Villa too have been relatively quiet this summer, announcing four new players yesterday (with a spiffy video), so too their neighbours Birmingham City. The Blues have been more intent on signing existing players up to new deals but have announced two new players this summer… could more be on the way to Damson Park?

From Manchester United coolly waiting to announce their entire squad on one day or one of the worst kept transfer secrets finally being let free on the other side of the city, it’s been a window like no other.

It’s deadline day, the day fans (and journalists) love in equal measure and there’s still plenty that could happen in the top two tiers in England – even if in women’s football we’ve never had the pleasure of an interview with Harry Redknapp falling out his car window.