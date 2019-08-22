Chelsea vs Norwich: The last five meetings

Frank Lampard is still on the hunt for his first Premier League victory as manager of Chelsea.

His next opportunity comes at Carrow Road against newly-promoted Norwich City.

So, what has history told us about what we might come to expect when these two sides meet in the early kick-off on Saturday?

Chelsea 1-1 Norwich: FA Cup 2018

Embed from Getty Images

These two sides, despite playing in a different division, ended up meeting each other twice last year in the FA Cup. The first game ended 0-0, and the replay finished 1-1 after the visiting side snatched a goal during injury time to level the score, following Michy Batshuayi's opener to put the Blues in front.

It stayed that way throughout extra-time where the game was left to penalties. Chelsea, though, made no mistake from the spot: Willian, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard all converted to send Maurizio Sarri's men through to fourth round.

Norwich 1-2 Chelsea: Premier League 2016

Embed from Getty Images

The last time these two teams met in the Premier League, Chelsea proved victorious. First-half goals from Diego Costa and Kenedy made Nathan Redmond’s second-half finish little more than a consolation prize.

Kenedy’s goal hit the net after just 39 seconds, and later proved to be the quickest goal of the season. In a line-up that included the likes of Oscar, Cesc Fabregas and Costa, only one Chelsea player from the entire starting eleven still features for the Blues to this day in Azpilicueta.

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich: Premier League 2015

Embed from Getty Images

How Chelsea would love to have Costa for their upcoming game against the Canaries. He, yet again, scored for the Blues when they last hosted Norwich in England’s topflight.

The win was amid their torrid start to the 2015/16 season and moved the Blues up to 15th place in the table. It was only the third clean sheet they had managed in 13 games under Jose Mourinho on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Before that came another 0-0 draw so we won’t bore you with that. In fact, there have been three 0-0 draws in the last nine meetings between the two sides. Let’s hope this Saturday doesn’t make it four.

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea: Premier League 2013

Embed from Getty Images

Late goals are another common theme when Norwich meet Chelsea. This time it was the Blues who took advantage and scored two goals in as many minutes to win the game in the last five minutes of the match.

Again, Chelsea scored a very early goal though Oscar in the fourth minute, only for it to be negated by Anthony Pilkington midway through the second half. Late goals from Hazard and Willian gave Chelsea all three points as they moved into third.

The new Blues boss, Lampard, in fact played the full 90 minutes in this fixture.

Chelsea 4-1 Norwich: Premier League 2012

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea were, once again, victorious in their meeting with their upcoming opposition in 2012. After falling one goal behind to yet another early goal, the Blues had a 20-minute storm, scoring three goals before half-time.

Lampard got the goal to give his side the lead after 22 minutes, and in classic fashion found himself at the edge of the box and struck the ball home on the half-volley. Now manager of the Blues, Lampard will be hoping to have a different kind of effect on his team as they look for their first win.

Ultimately, Chelsea haven’t lost to Norwich in the last 15 meetings, winning 11 and knocking the opposition out of three FA Cup competitions in the meantime. Chelsea have won 22 of their 54 matches against the Canaries and lost just 14 times.