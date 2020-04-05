Tim Cahill believes Chelsea midfielder is Premier League's most exciting

Tim Cahill has explained why he thinks Chelsea's Mason Mount is the most exciting player in the Premier League.

The former Australian international made a name for himself at Everton between 2004 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 226 appearances from midfield.

Via TEAMtalk Cahill was asked who he considered the most exciting player in England's top flight.

"I'm a big fan"

"I like the look of Mason Mount," he said.

"I think he’s a top goalscorer and he’s got a massive career ahead of him.

“One of the reasons why I like him a lot is because of his coach [Frank Lampard] and the way that he’s trying to mould a player similar to himself.

"He can lead him and show him the right ways.

“You can see that starting to come to fruition with his football this season. I’m a big fan.”

"They're spending their money a little smarter"

Mount has enjoyed a very successful first season in the Chelsea senior team, netting six times and assisting a further five.

It is his second season working with Lampard after a very productive loan spell at Lampard's Derby County last campaign.

Former Blues midfielder and ESPN pundit Craig Burley is very pleased with the current landscape at Stamford Bridge.

"One thing I would say is that the landscape at Chelsea has slightly changed," he said via the Daily Express.

"Because the appetite for [Roman] Abramovich, the owner, to spend the money that he was once spending a few years ago, when he would go out and say ‘Right, we were 10 points behind the league leaders at the end of the season, go out and get me six players, and I don’t care what it costs’, that landscape certainly in the last couple of years at Chelsea has changed."

“So they’re spending their money a little smarter, a little tighter and they’re not throwing it about like confetti like they once were.

“And I think from that perspective, it’s less of a concern for [Christian] Pulisic and one or two other players that might be fighting for their place, that Abramovich is just going to go out and say ‘Here’s £500m, go and get me half a team’.

“That’s the owner from 10 years ago, that’s not the owner from 2020.”