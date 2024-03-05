Blackburn Rovers drew at home to Millwall to earn what they hope will be a big point in their bid to climb the table and avoid relegation.

Results elsewhere mean that John Eustace’s side are two points adrift from the drop zone, whilst Millwall’s upturn in form since the return of Neil Harris sees them level on points with their opponents on the night.



Story of the match

The home side started off strong with Tyrhys Dolan and Szmodics both having shots on goal in the early stages.

Dolan then had another good opportunity but frustratingly for the home fans, missed the target.

Rovers won a free kick in the 21st minute, which new returner Harry Pickering took from the right hand side of the pitch. Pickering did not have the quality to make anything of the opportunity though.

Rovers' top goal scorer Sammie Szmodics had another effort on goal in the 22nd minute but his attempt was blocked.

One minute was decided for added time, and the sides went in at half time level at 0-0.

As Rovers returned for the second half, John Eustace made a change, taking off Callum Brittain for Ben Chrisene.

Millwall opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the half as on-loan Burnley man Obafemi squeezed his way past a couple of Blackburn defenders and gave the Lions the lead.

Jake Garrett and Tyrhys Dolan were taken off and replaced with Sigurdsson Ayari, not long after that Sammie Szmodics put the home side back on level terms.

This was the 33rd goal in the 79 appearances he has had for Rovers and also his 100th career goal. It could prove to be the most important one yet as his side look to avoid the drop.

Gallagher was substituted for Dilan Markanday in the final part of the game in the 83rd minute.

Five minutes of added time was fiven but Rovers could not manage a goal after their last chance was from Yasin Ayari in the 92nd minute.

A win for either side would have been a huge result but avoiding defeat also felt critical for both in what is turning out to be a horrid scrap for safety.