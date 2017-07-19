Chelsea agree deal with Real Madrid for Álvaro Morata

Source: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid and Spain striker Álvaro Morata, the club announced on Wednesday. The 24-year old will join the Blues subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical.

With Diego Costa seemingly on his way out of the club, Chelsea were forced to act quickly in their attempts to sign a striker. The deal for Morata progressed quickly throughout the day on Wednesday before a deal, reportedly worth £70 million, was agreed.

With Real Madrid on tour in the United States, Morata is expected to leave the camp immediately to finalise his move to the Premier League champions.

Morata moves

The Spanish striker scored 20 times for Real Madrid last season, despite coming off the bench for the majority of the season. Morata's goalscoring record doesn't exactly catch the eye of many, but his Champions League experience cannot be overlooked.

Playing for both Juventus and Real Madrid is by no means a small achievement, and now he gets to continue his career in the Premier League with the reigning champions.

Antonio Conte will have made Morata one of his highest priorities this summer, having worked with him at Juventus. The striker spoke highly of Conte in the past and his link-up play seems to fit his new manager's style perfectly. Despite the reported price being higher than many expected, Conte seems to have found his ideal striker.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring against Granada CF last season. (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The 24-year old has made 20 appearances for Spain, scoring nine goals along the way. With the move to Chelsea, and more playing time on the horizon, Morata could see plenty more appearances for his national team in the near future.

The striker becomes Chelsea's fourth signing of the transfer window after Antonio Rüdiger, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Willy Caballero.