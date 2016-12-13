Middlesbrough vs Liverpool Preview: Both teams looking for valuable three points

(Picture: Getty Images - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Liverpool travel to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening where they face a struggling Middlesbrough side, both sides keen to earn a much-needed victory.

The Reds have picked up just one point from their previous two games, whereas Aitor Karanka’s men have picked up three, but are just three points away from the relegation zone after three wins from 15 games.

Liverpool drew 2-2 at the weekend at home to West Ham United and Boro were beaten 1-0 by Southampton, leaving both teams desperate to get back to winning ways.

Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League, six points off top spot, whereas Middlesbrough are down in 16th just four points off the foot of the table.

Team News

Karanka is likely to have Spanish forward Alvaro Negredo available as he has recovered from a hamstring injury.

However, key man Gaston Ramirez will miss the game through a foot injury. Defender George Friend's involvement is subject to a late fitness test after a knee problem.

Jürgen Klopp could be without fellow German Emre Can again, as he continues to struggle with the knee injury that kept the midfielder out of the draw against West Ham.

Loris Karius has come under fire recently after some consecutive poor performances, but it seems he will be starting ahead of Simon Mignolet in goal once again.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren is another doubt for the game after he was substituted at half-time against the Hammers suffering with cramp.

The Reds remain without striker Daniel Sturridge and attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Head-to-Head

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool have scored 37 goals this season, whereas Karanka’s Middlesbrough have scored just 13.

However, Boro are unbeaten in seven Premier League home matches against Liverpool, winning three times and drawing four since their last loss back in March 2002.

During those seven games, the Reds have only managed to score once in 10 hours of football.

The last time these two teams met ended 2-2 after extra-time, with the Reds winning 14-13 on penalties in a League Cup third-round tie at Anfield.