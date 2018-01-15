Division 1 Féminine Week 13 Review: League action returns with some interesting results

Division 1 Féminine returned for the second half of the season and all teams featured in another round of compelling matches. Those at the top of the table managed to keep their momentum going while those currently fighting for survival have a lot of work to do to stay in the first division.

Montpellier 3 - 2 OM

After going into the winter break with their first win of the season, Olympique de Marseille came back to earth against Montpellier HSC, although the visitors did make it very uncomfortable for the home side in the latter stages of the game.

Linda Sembrant got her head to a free-kick in the third minute to give Montpellier the lead and Janice Cayman made it two from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. The game should have been done and dusted when Valérie Gauvin scored her eighth goal of the season in the 66th minute but Montpellier lost their concentration and allowed OM back into the game.

Sandrine Bretigny capitalised on a goalkeeping area by Méline Gérard in the 78th minute and then Bretigny popped up again in stoppage time to head home from close range. It was a tense last few minutes of the game for Montpellier but they managed to see out the game and earn their first three points in 2018.

OM stay rooted at the bottom of the table after this result and even though they lost, they can take some positives from this game. If they play the way they did in the second half against some of the smaller teams in the division, they may find themselves out of the relegation zone and safely away from the drop. Montpellier are now four points off of the Champions League spots as they look to cement their place in the competition again next season.

Paris FC 0 - 4 OL

Ada Hegerberg stole the show this weekend | Source: R. Mouillaud-Le Progres

What should have been a close game between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais ended up being a rout thanks to a superb hat trick by Ada Hegerberg. The Norwegian continues to dominate in France and is on course to top the goal-scoring charts once again when the season ends.

The away side had to wait until the second half to open the scoring but they never looked back once they did. Hegerberg got her first of the day in the 53rd minute with a far post header, finishing off a cross by Amel Majri. In the 84th minute she volleyed home, and was on the end of another Majri pass in the 87th minute to complete her hat trick. Kheira Hamraoui then put the cherry on top with a goal in stoppage time to emphasise a dominant performance by France's premier team.

Paris FC managed to keep the tide at bay for 45 minutes but the half-time break and a shift in tactics allowed the reigning champions to take control of the game and push on from there. The Parisiennes sit in fourth, and barring an unimaginable collapse by those above them, will not be involved in any European competitions next season. OL continue to be the team to beat in the league and are on course to complete yet another treble on their current unbeaten streak.

Lille 1 - 3 PSG

PSG continue to chase down OL | Source: psg.fr

Staying right on pace with the league leaders are Paris Saint-Germain who started off their new year with a win against Lille OSC. Jennifer Hermoso put PSG ahead in the 23rd minute with a smart finish but Jessica Lernon pulled the home side level when she rose highest in the 51st minute to nod home a free-kick.

It didn't take long for PSG to regain the lead as Marie-Laure Delie struck in the 59th minute with her ninth of the season and then Verónica Boquete made the result certain in stoppage time.

PSG are five points off of OL at the top of the table thanks to the result this weekend and are four ahead of Montpellier below them. The Parisiennes will be looking to capitalise on any slip ups by the league leaders and will do everything in their power to stay close to the top should that happen.

Lille were not expected to win this game due to the gulf in quality but they will be quietly happy with their league position and performances in their first top flight season. They are one point above the relegation zone but have put in enough good performances to be the more in-form team looking to stay in the Division 1 Féminine for another season.

Guingamp 3 - 1 Rodez

EA Guingamp stretched the gap between them and the drop zone even further with a win against Rodez AF. The home side had to wait until the second half to really get going but they started brightly after the break and got their reward thanks to a 62nd opener by Suzy Morin.

Désiré Oparanozie made it two in two minutes before Clara Noiran pulled one back for the away side in the 70th minute thanks to a fortunate rebound. Faustine Robert secured the win for Guingamp in the 81st minute when she converted a square pass from Claudine Meffometou.

The win pushes Guingamp into eighth place and two points away from the bottom two spots. Rodez meanwhile, slide into eleventh with only head-to-head keeping them there as they are level on points with Fleury 91.

Bordeaux 3 - 3 Fleury

Not many would have expected a goal fest between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Fleury 91 but both teams decided to go for it and produced one of the more entertaining games of this round. Sarah Palacin scored the opening goal in the 40th minute only for Bordeaux to draw level two minutes after half-time with a goal from Sarah Cambot.

Nadjma Ali Nadjim pushed Bordeaux ahead in the 70th minute but Claire Lavogez, who is on loan from OL, pulled Fleury back on level terms in the 78th minute. Céline Chatelain thought she had won it for Fleury when she found the back of the net in the 88th minute but Ali Nadjim made sure that the points were shared when she popped up in the box in stoppage time to score Bordeaux's third of the game.

Although neither side would have appreciated the draw, in particular Bordeaux who should have seen the game out, both teams will accept the points as they look to solidify their place in the first division. Bordeaux stayed in fifth with this result while Fleury pushed themselves out of the bottom two positions for at least another week.

Soyaux 1 - 1 ASPTT Albi

ASJ Soyaux and ASPTT Albi could not find a winner this weekend and ended up sharing the points after a 1-1 draw. Yvonne Chibosso was the first to the ball after it came off the post from a corner kick to put Albi ahead in the 65th minute. Laura Bourgouin converted from the penalty spot five minutes later to put Soyaux back on level terms and that was how the game ended.

Both teams sit firmly in mid-table spots with Soyaux above Albi by two points in sixth. Both sides will want to keep the momentum going during the second half of the season though so as to avoid being drawn into the scrap currently going on at the bottom of the table.