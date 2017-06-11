DFB Pokal holders Borussia Dortmund travel to minnows 1.FC Rielasingen-Arlen in first round

The draw for the first round of this season's DFB Pokal was completed yesterday afternoon - and a few minnows in the German football pyramid now have the opportunity to host top-flight opposition.
Holders travel to sixth-tier side participating in the DFB Pokal for the first time
Sixth-tier side 1.FC Rielasingen-Arlen will take part in the competition for the first time after winning last season's South Baden Cup, and they are set to host the reigning DFB Pokal champions Borussia Dortmund.
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will also travel to lower league opposition in the first round, as they drew third-tier outfit and Saxony Cup champions Chemnitzer with the tie due to be played between 11-14 August.
Last season's surprise package in the top-flight RB Lepizig travel to seventh-tier side Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen who qualified for the DFB Pokal for the second time in their history thanks to their Verbandspokal win last term.
Eintracht Frankfurt, who were defeated 2-1 in last season's final, have been drawn against fifth-tier side TuS Erndtebrück in the opening round as they hope to go one better this time around and win the cup for what would be the fifth time.
In terms of other notable ties, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to 3.Liga side Karlsruher SC and Schalke 04 will be hosted by fourth-tier side BFC Dynamo.
DFB Pokal First Round - Full Draw
1860 Munich v FC Ingolstadt
Germania Halberstadt v SC Freiburg
MSV Duisburg v 1. FC Nürnberg
VfL Osnabrück v Hamburger SV
Bonner SC v Hannover 96
1. FC Magdeburg v FC Augsburg
Chemnitzer FC v Bayern Munich
Hansa Rostock v Hertha BSC
Energie Cottbus v VfB Stuttgart
Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen v RB Leipzig
Rot-Weiß Erfurt v 1899 Hoffenheim
SC Paderborn v FC St. Pauli
LSK Hansa v Mainz 05
Leher TS v 1. FC Köln
Rot-Weiss Essen v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Würzburger Kickers v Werder Bremen
Schweinfurt 05 v SV Sandhausen
SV Morlautern v Greuther Fürth
1. FC Saarbrücken v Union Berlin
FC Nöttingen v VfL Bochum
Jahn Regensburg v Darmstadt 98
Wehen Wiesbaden v Erzgebirge Aue
Arminia Bielefeld v Fortuna Düsseldorf
Eintracht Norderstedt v VfL Wolfsburg
SpVgg Unterhaching v 1. FC Heidenheim
TuS Erndtebrück v Eintracht Frankfurt
TuS Koblenz v Dynamo Dresden
1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen v Borussia Dortmund
Karlsruher SC v Bayer Leverkusen
SV Eichede v 1. FC Kaiserslautern
Holstein Kiel v Eintracht Braunschweig
BFC Dynamo v Schalke 04