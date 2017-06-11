DFB Pokal holders Borussia Dortmund travel to minnows 1.FC Rielasingen-Arlen in first round

The draw for the first round of this season's DFB Pokal was completed yesterday afternoon - and a few minnows in the German football pyramid now have the opportunity to host top-flight opposition.

Holders travel to sixth-tier side participating in the DFB Pokal for the first time

Sixth-tier side 1.FC Rielasingen-Arlen will take part in the competition for the first time after winning last season's South Baden Cup, and they are set to host the reigning DFB Pokal champions Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will also travel to lower league opposition in the first round, as they drew third-tier outfit and Saxony Cup champions Chemnitzer with the tie due to be played between 11-14 August.

Last season's surprise package in the top-flight RB Lepizig travel to seventh-tier side Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen who qualified for the DFB Pokal for the second time in their history thanks to their Verbandspokal win last term.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who were defeated 2-1 in last season's final, have been drawn against fifth-tier side TuS Erndtebrück in the opening round as they hope to go one better this time around and win the cup for what would be the fifth time.

In terms of other notable ties, Bayer Leverkusen will travel to 3.Liga side Karlsruher SC and Schalke 04 will be hosted by fourth-tier side BFC Dynamo.

DFB Pokal First Round - Full Draw

1860 Munich v FC Ingolstadt

Germania Halberstadt v SC Freiburg

MSV Duisburg v 1. FC Nürnberg

VfL Osnabrück v Hamburger SV

Bonner SC v Hannover 96

1. FC Magdeburg v FC Augsburg

Chemnitzer FC v Bayern Munich

Hansa Rostock v Hertha BSC

Energie Cottbus v VfB Stuttgart

Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen v RB Leipzig

Rot-Weiß Erfurt v 1899 Hoffenheim

SC Paderborn v FC St. Pauli

LSK Hansa v Mainz 05

Leher TS v 1. FC Köln

Rot-Weiss Essen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Würzburger Kickers v Werder Bremen

Schweinfurt 05 v SV Sandhausen

SV Morlautern v Greuther Fürth

1. FC Saarbrücken v Union Berlin

FC Nöttingen v VfL Bochum

Jahn Regensburg v Darmstadt 98

Wehen Wiesbaden v Erzgebirge Aue

Arminia Bielefeld v Fortuna Düsseldorf

Eintracht Norderstedt v VfL Wolfsburg

SpVgg Unterhaching v 1. FC Heidenheim

TuS Erndtebrück v Eintracht Frankfurt

TuS Koblenz v Dynamo Dresden

1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen v Borussia Dortmund

Karlsruher SC v Bayer Leverkusen

SV Eichede v 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Holstein Kiel v Eintracht Braunschweig

BFC Dynamo v Schalke 04