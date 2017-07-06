Jean-Kévin Augustin the latest youngster to join Leipzig

RB Leizpig have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Jean-Kévin Augustin.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal with last season’s Bundesliga runners-up, with a transfer fee in the region of €13 million. He is Leipzig’s sixth signing of the summer.

Unable to break glass ceiling at PSG

Parisian by birth, Augustin joined PSG at the age of 12 in 2009, playing for their various youth teams. He made 20 appearances for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League between 2013 and 2016, scoring 12 goals.

He was given a first team debut from the bench in a Coupe de France semi-final against AS Saint-Étienne in April 2015, setting up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a hat-trick goal in his brief cameo.

With the likes of Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani around though, it was always going to be difficult for him to become a first team regular. He ultimately played 31 times for PSG over the following two years, 23 times in Ligue 1, scoring just two goals.

He has represented France at all age-group levels. He contributed six goals to their 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship win in Germany, and four more this summer at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. He has made four appearances so far for their under-21s and has two goals, both against Northern Ireland.

Embed from Getty Images

Keïta helps to sell Leipzig to the new recruit

There is little doubt that Augustin will have the chance to prove himself for Leipzig, and he will compete for a starting place with Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen, following the departure of Davie Selke to Hertha BSC.

Sporting director Ralf Rangnick said at Augustin’s unveiling that he had been “one of the most striking players” at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea. He believes him to be “a very fast, technically strong and prolific player,” and feels that he has “the right mentality.”

Augustin himself said he was “delighted” to join Leipzig, which he feels is “the right place” for a young player like him to “develop the best I can.” He said that he prefers to play as a number nine but can also play on the wing. He added that the French-speaking pair of Dayot Upamecano and Naby Keïta had helped to convince to join them at the club.

Rangnick also commented at the press conference on the ongoing speculation linking Keïta with a move to Liverpool. He insisted that they would “definitely not be letting any key players go. There's nothing that will make us budge.”

Quotes via RB Leipzig.