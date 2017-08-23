FC Ingolstadt 04 defender Marcel Tisserand completes season-long loan move to VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg have confirmed the signing of FC Ingolstadt 04 defender Marcel Tisserand on a season-long loan following the latter's relegation from the top-flight.

Tisserand will wear the number 29 shirt for the Green-Whites this season, who narrowly avoided relegation to the 2.Bundesliga last season after winning the relegation play-off 2-0 on aggregate against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Defender's Bundesliga experience key for Green-Whites

Wolfsburg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe told vfl-wolfsburg.de that the 24-year-old "is a player who knows the Bundesliga and can help us immediately", with summer signing John Brooks ruled out for three months after being forced off in Wolfsburg's DFB-Pokal first round win over FC Eintracht Norderstedt 03.

Rebbe went on to say that Wolfsburg "are happy to have won the services of Marcel" and furthermore are "delighted that Marcel has been involved in his first training session", which took place on Tuesday.

Manager Andries Jonker said that the Green-Whites "need to have at least three central defenders in the squad" and so Tisserand was recruited following the injury to Brooks.

Jonker added that he had "initially planned with four central defenders", but following Brooks and Jeffrey Bruma's injury lay-offs he must now make do with three, saying that going into the season "with just two central defenders would be a little too tight."

The Dutchman concluded by saying that although Tisserand "appears to be fit" to play, "it's too early" to say whether he will play a part against Eintracht Frankfurt as he has only trained with his new team-mates once.

Embed from Getty Images

Staying in the top-flight vital for Tisserand

Tisserand spoke to the press at his official presentation, saying that "there were no real surprises" for him at Wolfsburg after he "spoke about the club with Josuha Guilavogui and Paul-Georges Ntep".

The defender, who holds both Congolese and French citizenship, said that the reason behind his move was his desire "to stay in the Bundesliga" following Ingolstadt's relegation last season.

Prior to joining Ingolstadt, for whom he made 28 appearances, Tisserand spent time on loan in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 with Toulouse and RC Lens while on the books with current French champions AS Monaco.

He made seven apperances for Monaco's first-team after graduating from their under-19 side in 2011 and played most often while with Le Téfécé, making 58 appearances across the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.