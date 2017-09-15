Disappointing start in Europa League for German sides

Hertha BSC began their UEFA Europa League campaign with a draw against Athletic Club in front of a half-empty Olympiastadion.

They were the only German side to pick up a point though, as TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FC Köln were both beaten despite taking the lead in their games. Hoffenheim lost to SC Braga, whilst Köln were beaten at Arsenal in front of a boisterous away support.

Entertaining goalless draw in Berlin

Both Hertha and Athletic had plenty of chances in their game in Berlin, however neither was able to take any as they had to settle for a goalless draw, with just 28,832 fans in attendance in the capital.

Thomas Kraft, given a rare start ahead of Rune Jarstein, made two important saves early on from Iñigo Córdoba and Iker Muniain, before Muniain and Iñigo Lekue put good chances wide.

Vladimír Darida had Hertha’s best opportunity to open the scoring before the break, striking just over, whilst Athletic keeper Iago Herrerín did well in the second half to keep out chances from Marvin Plattenhardt, Solomon Kalou and Vedad Ibisevic. Córdoba was meanwhile unable to make the most of Kraft parrying the ball straight into path, going over with the shot.

Swedish side Östersunds FK beat Ukrainians Zorya Luhansk 2-0 in the other game in Group J, and will host Hertha on matchday two.

Wagner and Córdoba goals prove in vain

Hoffenheim were playing just their third European game against Braga, following their play-off defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last month.

They were the better side in the first half and took the lead halfway through as Sandro Wagner headed in Pavel Kaderábek’s cross. However the Portuguese equalised in the first half stoppage time as João Teixeira got between Havard Nordtveit and Kevin Vogt to head home.

Braga then completed the turnaround just after the break, with Dyego Sousa finishing at the far post after being sought out by Ricardo Esgaio. It was a lead they would never relinquish, condemning Julian Nagelsmann’s side to a third defeat in three European matches.

An estimated 20,000 Köln fans meanwhile descended on the Emirates Stadium for their first European match in 25 years against Arsenal, with the ensuing chaos meaning kick-off was delayed by an hour.

Jhon Córdoba caught fellow Colombian David Ospina off his line to put the Billy Goats into a shock lead. However former Schalke 04 man Sead Kolasinac inspired a limp Gunners to equalise just minutes after coming on at the break, with further goals coming from Alexis Sánchez and Héctor Bellerín to give the hosts the three points.