Carlo Ancelotti leaves Bayern Munich after disappointing start to the season

Carlo Ancelotti has ended his two-year tenure with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, after the German side suffered their worst defeat in the Champions League group stages in 21 years with the 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. 

Something sweet began to turn sour 

After three years under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola Bayern looked in better shape than ever with the coach having redefined the club inside and out, when it was announced that Guardiola would be leaving for Manchester City there was some comfort that they would be left in the more than capable hands of Ancelotti. 

The Italian is one of the most coveted managers in the modern era with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid, and he had a good start to life in Bavaria guiding Bayern to their fifth consecutive league title but cracks began to show with their early exits from the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal

It has been a slow start to the new campaign with the club currently sitting in third, their humiliating defeat in the Parc des Princes proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the coach's tenure in Munich. 

The Bayern board met on Thursday afternoon to speak about the general performance of the team thus far and also the future of the 58-year-old, Ancelotti's assistant Willy Sagnol will take over on a temporary basis but it is believed that former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann are been touted as possible replacements. 

 