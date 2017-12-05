Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Corentin Tolisso hits double but PSG seal top spot

Bayern Munich avenged their defeat in September to Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 win, however the French side still finish top of UEFA Champions League Group B.

Robert Lewandowski scored early on, with Frenchman Corentin Tolisso adding a second to put Bayern halfway to getting the 4-0 win needed to snatch pole position from PSG.

Kylian Mbappé’s goal soon after the break to virtually put paid to those thoughts, although Tolisso added a second to confirm another morale-boosting victory for the German champions.

Lewandowski and Tolisso put Bayern in control

The dominant 3-0 win for PSG in Paris earlier in the campaign proved to be the end for Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern, but they have won all but one of their matches since Jupp Heynckes took control until the end of the season. He made five changes from the weekend Bundesliga win against Hannover 96, with Jérôme Boateng and Thomas Müller rested. Edinson Cavani was amongst the four players recalled for PSG following their first defeat of the season against RC Strasbourg Alsace.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages, with the Parisians set to win the group unless Bayern bettered that 3-0 result from September. PSG looked in control in the early minutes, with Sven Ulreich saving a chance from Mbappé, although former PSG man Kingsley Coman forced Alphonse Areola into saving his shot from wide.

Bayern had played down their chances off beating their guests to top spot, but having conceded much of the possession early on they took the lead in style. Franck Ribéry, back in the starting line-up following a knee injury, went on the run, finding James Rodríguez. His pin-point cross was headed down by David Alaba to Lewandowski, who did the rest. PSG wanted an offside given, but the now-inactive Ribéry was in the offending position and not the Pole.

Bayern were now dominating the play, without creating the chances to double their advantage other than a Tolisso effort wide. They were also dealing well with the threat posed by PSG and particularly Neymar, although they were nearly undone by a great ball from Mbappé to feed Neymar in behind. The Brazilian couldn’t quite curl it in though, with Ulreich getting a minuscule touch to send it past the post.

A few minutes later though Bayern responded by doubling their lead. Ribéry and Rodríguez combined on the left again, with the latter’s cross headed in powerfully by former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tolisso. 2-0 was how it would stay up to half-time, despite one last chance for Neymar which was kept out by Ulreich.

Mbappé goal ensures top spot but Tolisso wraps up win

Bayern might have been hoping of drawing out a Barcelona-type collapse from PSG, but they were having none of it. Neymar put a shot wide in the opening seconds of the second half, but they soon had a goal back. Marco Verratti went over the top to find Cavani, with his clever flick finding Mbappé. The youngster headed home and PSG again looked set to top the group.

They remained on top after that, with a spate of chances within a couple of minutes around the hour mark. Julian Draxler had a poor shot saved by Ulreich, but then some good football led to Neymar setting up Mbappé for a powerful strike. It was headed for the top corner but the Bayern stand-in keeper did well to palm it away. Mbappé went wide from the resulting corner, which was headed down to him by Cavani, but in any case he was offside.

After a while, the hosts grew back into the game. The introduction of Müller for Ribéry saw Coman switch to the left wing, and from there he set up Bayern’s third goal. Fed by Rodríguez, his first touch got the better of Alves, he charged down the wing before crossing into the box for his compatriot Tolisso to put in.

With both sides having given it their all, the energy began to fizzle out. A Mats Hummels header went wide for Bayern whilst Mbappé had a shot deflect off Niklas Süle. There was late excitement though, with a scramble in the Bayern box followed by a top save from Ulreich to deny Mbappé. With the final action of the game, Lewandowski then had the perfect chance to add extra gloss to the scoreline, but uncharacteristically put it over.

It was a win to put right the wrongs from that night in Paris for Bayern, whilst also ending PSG’s 100% record in this season’s competition. Nevertheless they stay top of the group, with the 2013 winners unseeded for the last-16 draw next Monday.