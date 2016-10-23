Danny Ings among those in the frame to feature in much-changed Liverpool team for Spurs cup clash

Jürgen Klopp is expected to name a much-changed Liverpool team to face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The Reds play host to their Premier League opponents having already put Championship sides Burton Albion and Derby County to the sword.

But despite having fielded near full-strength elevens in their second and third round ties, Klopp could now ring the changes for the visit of Spurs as he looks to hand fringe players, and even some younger players, some minutes.

Ings in line for an appearance

Among those in the frame is striker Danny Ings, who has been in fine form for the Under-23s in recent weeks in his bid for full fitness from a lengthy lay-off with a knee ligament injury.

He was absent from Sunday's 2-0 mini-derby win over Everton, but featured in a draw with Manchester United earlier in the week and has impressed with his performances, scoring six times for Michael Beale's young Reds.

The 24-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Liverpool this season, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win at Derby in the previous round, but trained with the first-team on Sunday morning rather than feature against Everton U23s.

Summer signing Marko Grujic, midfielders Ovie Ejaria and Kevin Stewart and the versatile Trent Alexander-Arnold were also all excluded, with it thought that they are in Klopp's plans for Tuesday night.

Captain Jordan Henderson is one player who won't be involved after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday evening's 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion, earning him a one-match ban.

But he isn't the only one who will be rested, with Divock Origi, Lucas Leiva, Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno all thought to be competing for a start as Klopp looks to rest a number of regulars.

Sturridge among those hoping to start

Daniel Sturridge, whose only goals in eight appearances this season came in a 5-0 rout of Burton, could also be in contention having remained an unused substitute against West Brom.

The striker has struggled for form and generally looked out-of-place when he has started, with Roberto Firmino preferred over him to lead the line at the weekend.

Otherwise, Klopp is likely to stick with Loris Karius over Simon Mignolet in goal.

The German has started the last five games and should keep his place after Klopp suggested he would entrust one of Karius or Mignolet as his No.1 for a sustained spell, rather than regularly changing between the two.

Centre-back Mamadou Sakho, who hasn't played for the club since April after an eventful summer, played the full 90 minutes in the U23s' triumph over Everton and won't be involved.

The Frenchman seemingly has a long road back to the first-team after frustrating Klopp after turning down loan moves in the summer following his dismissal from their pre-season tour of the United States due to three separate disciplinary breaches.