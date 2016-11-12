Liverpool FC International Watch: England trio headline successful first week for Reds on duty

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge were both on target for England to round off a successful first round of fixtures for the 14 senior Liverpool players out on international duty.

Jordan Henderson also featured as interim manager Gareth Southgate steered his side to a comfortable 3-0 2018 World Cup qualifying win over bitter rivals Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Nathaniel Clyne was an unused substitute, watching on from the bench as Sturridge headed home the opening goal from a Kyle Walker cross on 24 minutes.

Lallana doubled the Three Lions' advantage just after the break, meeting a left-sided cross from Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, for his second goal in as many games - having gone 26 internationals without a goal beforehand.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill completed off the scoring with England's headed goal of the evening just 11 minutes later.

The Reds' quartet could all feature in Southgate and co.'s second game when they host Spain in an international friendly on Tuesday, with Clyne in particular expected to take part.

Coutinho enjoys memorable evening for Brazil

Also on Saturday afternoon, Sadio Mane's Senegal fell to a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in a World Cup qualifier of their own - but will return to Merseyside uninjured with that his country's only game of the two-week break.

Earlier in the week, Philippe Coutinho scored a stunning strike as Brazil thrashed arch-rivals Argentina 3-0 in Belo Horizonte late on Thursday night, with teammate Roberto Firmino a late substitute.

In-form attacking midfielder Coutinho lashed a strike in to the far top corner from range, for his eighth goal this term for club and country, as he replicates the form he has shown for Jürgen Klopp's men for the Selecao.

Coutinho and Firmino play their second World Cup qualifier of the break away at Peru in the early hours (UK time) of Wednesday morning.

Liverpool have come to an agreement with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City to ensure their Brazilians return in time to be involved for next weekend's league games.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum played 89 minutes and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet the full 90 as Netherlands and Belgium met in a friendly in Amsterdam on Wednesday, Divock Origi remaining an unused substitute for the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw.

Wijnaldum could be involved when his side face Luxembourg in a qualifier on Sunday, with Origi and Mignolet potentially in action on the same day. They face Ragnar Klavan's Estonia, who have yet to play so far this break, in Brussels.

Danny Ward's Wales and Lazar Markovic's Serbia went head-to-head on Saturday, though neither of the two loanees - at Huddersfield Town and Sporting CP respectively - were involved in a 1-1 draw.

Serbia U21 midfielder Marko Grujic took no part in his side's qualifying win over Norway due to minor injury earlier this week, but could return to the side when they meet in the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Number of notable Reds youths involved

The Reds have also had a whole host of youngsters in action so far, prized teenage midfielder Ovie Ejaria featuring in two of England U20's three Continental Cup fixtures in South Korea.

The 18-year-old watched from the bench as Paul Williams' side opened the mini-tournament with an 8-1 thrashing of Nigeria, but scored the opening goal in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea to add to his maiden strike at U21 level against Germany last month.

England U20s ended their spell in East Asia with a 4-1 thrashing on Iran, Ejaria coming on as a second-half substitute but not getting on the scoresheet.

Further down the England ranks, Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved twice for Keith Downing's men - playing 90 minutes of an U19 Championship qualifying round win over Luxembourg before scoring in a 3-2 defeat to a Wales side starring highly-rated Academy forward Ben Woodburn on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who recently penned his first professional contract with the Reds, won a penalty for Wales while right-back Alexander-Arnold scored from the spot himself for the Young Lions as they looked to come from 3-0 down to win a point.

Alexander-Arnold could play for a third time when England U19s face Greece in Rhyl on Tuesday night, while the win represented Woodburn's second appearance within a few days - playing 91 minutes in a 2-1 qualifying loss to the same Greece side.

Wales themselves take on the Luxembourg side who England overcame next up, on Tuesday night, in Bangor.

Furthermore, Corey Whelan made his first start for Republic of Ireland U21s but could not prevent a friendly loss to Czech Republic and will hope to fare better when they take on Slovakia in another friendly on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton had a day to forget for Scotland U21s as they succumbed to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Slovakia U21s in a friendly to prolong a miserable spell of form.

Fellow Academy shot-stopper Kamil Grabara - who has trained with the club's senior goalkeepers recently - played the full 90 as Poland U18s lost 2-0 to England U18s in Stevenage.