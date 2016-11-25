UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Finals Draw

UEFA swiftly completed this year's drawing duties for the Women's Champions League. In one sweep they announced the highly anticipated quarter finals, which victors will play each other in the semis and decided the home team for the final.

A repeat of last year's final

The fixture that screams out as the one to watch is Wolfsburg and Lyon. The two last saw each other in an unforgettable final back in May, in 120 minutes of play only Ada Hegerberg and Alexandra Popp were able to put themselves on the score sheet. The clash was decided on penalities where Lyon reclaimed their crown.

Many were expecting these two to catch up again later in the tournament. But the idea of one of these European heavyweights leaving the tournament at the quarter finals adds a bit more spice, as if it needed more, to the revenge tie.

The first leg will be played in Wolfsburg's stomping ground on either March 22/23 before going away to the south of France the following week.

Can City keep their European dream alive?

Manchester City are the only debutants left and, to the delight of their supporters, they swung arguably the most favourable draw with Fortuna Hjørring. The first leg is to be played at Hjørring Stadium, City's second visit to Denmark in the elite competition so far having beat Brøndby in the last 16 to get to this point.

The only English side in the tournament may have had a smooth ride so far, though their semi-final options should they beat Fortuna are frankly terrifying. Wolfsburg or Lyon, that will be a true test in a season full of so many accomplishments. It is the fixture that the neturals have been waiting for and the die-hard fans have been dreading.

Bayern take on PSG

Bayern Munich, who have been underwhelming thus far in the Frauen-Bundesliga, are matched up with Paris Saint-Germain first time. Bayern have never made it this far in the competition despite this being their third run while PSG have more experience under their belt having made it to the final in 2015.

In drawing the second semi-final it became possible for this year's Champions League to have an all-German or all-French final.

Rosengård do battle with Barca

Rosengård and Barcelona were the first names to be drawn in the quick announcement from UEFA. The Swedish side will be relieved to be paired with the only Spanish team since all of their exits in the UWCL have come from German sides. After beating FC Twente for the second year to get to this stage, Barcelona have been given a new test against the 2004 semi-finalists who have been in decent form, despite not being able to snatch the Damallsvenskan title away from Linköping.

In addition to the many juicy draws, UEFA also decided that whichever team comes out of the second semi-final (Fortuna, City, Wolfsburg or Lyon) will be welcomed into Cardiff as the homeside in the final.