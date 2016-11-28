Damallsvenskan November Transfer Round-Up

With the season having wrapped up at the start of the month there’s been plenty going on in Sweden since Linköping were officially crowned Dam champions for 2016 and Umeå IK and Mallbacken officially relegated.

LFC fans have already prepared themselves for a nervous winter, aware that some of their biggest players are leaving for new pastures, having already lost top goalscorer Pernille Harder (although the Danish international hasn’t confirmed her next club yet) Linköpings fans were dealt an unexpected blow with the additional departure of Fridolina Rolfö to Bayern Munich.

Although there is still no news on whether Harder’s prolific strike-partner Stina Blackstenius will be another on the way out this winter Emilia Larsson’s departure has been confirmed as the 18 year-old has been released by the club in addition to Mariann Gajhede’s retirement.

Fans can be assured that Martin Sjögren has already started to balance out his squad, giving new deals to both Emma Lennartsso and Janni Arnth as well as signing Maja Kildemoes from Odense and promising youngster Lina Hurtig from Umeå both on two year deals.

Although Rosengard have been more focused in navigating their way through to the last eight of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and haven’t been busy in the winter window yet the ten-time champions have strengthened off the pitch bringing in former player, Malin Levenstad as assistant coach.

One of the busier clubs so far, Eskilstuna have already begun strengthening for next season although it’s not all been one-way traffic with captain Louise Quinn one of the more noticeable leavers, she’s joined by Elena Sadiku, Emma Jansson and Chloe Logarzo.

The good news for ‘Tuna fans is the steps the club has already started to take to make them stronger next year, the return of Petra Johansson (nee Larsson) will be a happy sight, coupled with contract extensions for Petra Andersson and Britta Elsert Gynning. Additionally, there is set to be at least one new face at the Tunavallen in 2017 as Viktor Eriksson has already snapped up Hanna Glas from relegated Umeå.

With Tempest-Marie Norlin, Irma Helin, Klara Grahn, Elin Bergkvist and Paulina Hedqvist all allowed to leave the northern-most club in the Damallsvenskan, Stellan Carlsson has wasted no time in replacing the departing players.

Two players both fully accustomed to the pace of the Damallsvenskan, Julia Karlenäs and Madelen Janogy have both been signed up from relegated Mallbacken as well as Linn Viklund from AIK and Cecilia Edlund from Alviks IK. After another season of continued progress U19 star Linnea Selberg has been green-lit for the senior team too.

One of the few teams not to have signed anyone yet or even extended any pre-existing players the Stockholm-based team have parted ways with manager, Yvonne Ekroth with the search for her successor already underway.

Although Vittsjo have been quite so far this month fans already know that Anna Hjälmkvist will not be returning for the 2017 season, but rather opting to join Elitettan side Växjö DFF as they push for promotion.

Set to be one of the busiest teams before the start of the 2017 season, Örebro have already been hard at work to replace all the players leaving them this year, notably the five who are hanging up their boots for good; Elin Johansson, Jennie Wecksells, Lina Domberg as well as Canadian pair Marie-Eve Nault and Melissa Tancredi. With a number of other players rumoured to be leaving, Giorgos Papachristou has already begun to bolster the squad.

After a year off of the pitch, Örebro fan-favourite Marina Pettersson Engström has already signed back up to her former club for the coming season, she’s joined by former Mallbackens defender Emelie Andersson as well as Eskilstuna’s Emma Jansson. But the good news for Örebro fans doesn’t stop there as in addition to Lisa Dahlkvist, Hanne Gråhns, Lejla Basic and Michelle de Jongh all opting to stay on for the next season, captain Carola Söberg has committed another year to the Närke club too.

As well as locking down the Swedish trio of Therese Ivarsson, Tilda Persson and captain Alice Nilsson for another two years, Kristianstad have secured the signature of Nigerian international Rita Chikwelu from downed Umeå. Additionally, KDFF have seen a change behind the scenes as Hakan Lahti has stepped down as chairman after just eight months and has been replaced by Kent Angergård.

Elsewhere fans of Kopparbergs/Göteborg and Kvarnsveden will have to wait a little longer to see any movement from their respective teams.