Reading make triple signing of Notts County players

After finding out their club did not exist anymore, some of the Notts County players have found new clubs, including a triple signing made by Reading.

Following the FA's announcement that players formerly a part of the Lady Pies, Manager Kelly Chambers has added Jo Potter, Jade Moore and Kirsty Linnett to the squad. It is a positive move for The Royals, the move has given them an additional player in defence, midfield and attack.

International experience welcomed

The successive worry to Notts County folding was what the four players already selected to play in the European Championships this summer would do. Signing 50% of the contingent, Reading will certainly benefit from Potter and Moore's presence on and off the field. Together the pair have collected over 50 caps of.

Additionally, 23 year old striker Linnett, who had just joined the Ladies Pies prior to the kick off the Spring Series, is well versed in the national team system having picked up caps at U-17, U-20 and currently U-23 level.

Players on the radar

Despite the unfortunate circumstances that have led to this triple signing, Royals boss Chambers told the club website that, “They were three players that were on our radar before the Spring Series," adding that "we wanted to bring in more experience from WSL1, and that’s what we’ve done."

Reading failed to pick up a win until late in their season last year, but have started positively having already won against newly promoted Bristol City. However, their weaknesses were exposed against a more experienced Liverpool in their second away game on the Spring Series.

Chambers stated that the three additions "broadens the options we have and it’s great to bring in three players of that calibre, and have that experience at playing at WSL1, they’re definitely going to enhance us".

The manager further explained what the process will be with the players joining late, "They’re coming into a good squad already, so it’s a case of building now and making sure we are even more competitive in the league.”

All three players will be available to play in Reading's home opener against Chelsea.

Notts County signings elsewhere

The triple threat are not the only players from Notts County to have made a move to a new club.

When Arsenal travelled to face Sunderland, to the surprise of most, Louise Quinn was named on the bench. The Irish international was signed by Notts County from Swedish club Eskilstuna United, where she was captain, back in February.

North of the border, Leanne Critchon has been signed by Glasgow City. Critchon originally joined the Lady Pies from Glasgow City, and has expressed that she is excited to be heading home in what is hopefully the final twist in the tale.

It seems as though more players are starting to relocate and that more news of signings should crop up in the coming weeks. Concerns over where Laura Bassett and Carly Telford, who are set to head to the Netherlands with the England squad, still remain.