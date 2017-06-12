12/6 WoSo Round-Up: Danes, Danes, Danes!

The transfer window is wide open and we’ve got the day’s news from around Europe.

Buet makes Brighton switch

Starting off on home-soil, former Notts Country midfielder Dani Buet has announced a move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kent-native Buet spent the start of her footballing career at Arsenal before making the switch to Chelsea in 2007 where she spent seven years with the Blues as they gained steam in WSL. After missing out on a chance to lift the WSL trophy with Chelsea at the end of the 2014 season, Buet made the switch to Notts County and divided her time between midfielder and defence over her time with the ill-fated Lady Pies.

Albion’s women’s general manager, Kirsty Hulland is glad to have Buet on board for Brighton’s first full season in WSL 2, paying note to Buet’s experience at the top level as well as her time spent with the England squad. Hulland believes that experience will be “vital” for the Seagulls as they look for stability in their maiden campaign, the midfielder set to “add something different” to the players and options already at the club

Beattie side-lined

North of the boarder, Scotland international Jennifer Beattie has been side-lined for “4-5 weeks” after damaging the ligaments in her ankle. Whilst this rules Beattie out for the Sweden game this week she is still in contention to make it to Holland for Euro 2017 but is cutting it rather fine. Scotland’s three group games are England (19 July), Portugal (23 July) and Spain (27 July). The news comes not long after talismanic attacking midfielder, Kim Little ruptured her ACL.

With their first major tournament just around the corner coach, ‎Anna Signeul will have everything crossed that her squad doesn’t take another hit before they depart for the Netherlands.

Danes on the move

In one of the bigger moves of the day, Danish winger Katrine Veje has swapped Brøndby for Montpellier and will join up with the southern French team after the Euros to start her two-year contract.

Well used to the pace at the top, Veje moved to Brøndby after a two-year stint with Swedish giants, FC Rosengård (then LdB FC Malmö), her time in Copenhagen sandwiched around a spell with NWSL side Seattle Reign. Just a handful of caps shy of becoming a Danish centurion, Veje will bring valuable experience with her to MHSC as Jean-Louis Saez’ side embark on their maiden season in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

MHSC President, Laurent Nicollin spoke of being “pleased” to be able to bring Veje to Montpellier, lauding the fact that players of a higher calibre want to join the team.

Veje herself is happy with the move, not just looking forward to spending time at the beautiful grounds but of being able to train in an environment where the women are equal to their male counterparts.

One game left

With one more game left of the 3fLiga season, Veje has already helped BIF to the domestic double, the international on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win over KoldingQ to secure the silverware with a game in hand. Though she’s moving to a more competitive league, Veje revealed to bt.dk that she had offers from elsewhere in Europe namely from England’s WSL but the move not just to France but specifically Montpellier the one that suits her best. Veje lauded the “level” of the football in France, aware that more games will be a “fight” but the “technical” style one that fits with what she can offer.

Fortuna strengthen

From a departure at one of the top two 3fLiga clubs to an arrival in the Danish north as Fortuna Hjørring have announced the signing of 19-year-old Sofie Karsberg-Petersen from OdenseQ.

Fortuna head coach, Brian Sørensen was optimistic about the move for the young right-back admitting that the Champions League quarter-finalists had been tracking her for “some time.” Referred to as “talented” by her new coach, Sørensen is sure Karsberg-Petersen will be a good fit for his team and expects her to break into the squad as they continue to help her development.

There was more news out of Hjorring today with the team opting to extend Sarah Dyrehauge’s contract for a further two years, the midfielder a consistent player her team can depend on, Sørensen sure she can continue to develop in her role too.

Frauen-Bundesliga defender makes a switch

In the last of today’s Danish news, FFC Frankfurt have announced the signing of Cecilie Sandvej from SC Sand.

Another former BIF player, Sandvej racked up the silverware in her native Denmark before spending a season with W-League side Perth Glory a move that was swiftly followed by her switch to Germany and Sand. A permanent fixture at the Pokal runners-up for three seasons, Sandvej’s signing marks the start of Matt Ross rebuilding a team that lost a significant number of players at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Speaking on the move the defender spoke of her goals being aligned with the club’s, her first step to “quickly integrate” and help her new team achieve their goals, the move one that presents a happy “challenge” for the 26-year-old.

Ross was equally as buoyant about the move, high-lighting Sandvej’s “physical presence” and “international experience”, her signing a key one to help “rejuvenate” the defence.

France 'keeper heads south

In the last news of the day, we head back to D1F and Montpellier as La Paillade have replaced out-going goalkeeper, Solène Durand with the French number two, Méline Gérard.

Gérard joins from champions, Lyon, where her last on-field contribution for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes was saving Ouleymata Sarr’s penalty in the Coupe de France final last month, to help her former team on the way to the treble. Although peripheral during her time with Lyon, Gérard remined loyal back-up for OL and France number one, Sarah Bouhaddi but finding her options limited left for pastures greener.

Best known for her four years at AS Saint-Étienne prior to her move to rivals Lyon, Gérard started her senior career at PSG before returning to childhood club, AS Montigny-le-Bretonneux where she remained a regular starter until her departure.

Gerard during the CdF shoot-out (Credit: Getty/Icon Sport)

Laurent Nicollin was full of praise for the acquisition speaking of how her arrival has “reinforced the team even more,” Montpellier clearly showing their calibre by signing a player from Lyon – a team he referred to as “the biggest club in France, in Europe, in the world”. A “competitor” with “fresh” ideas and “desire” to “boost the group”, Nicollin is sure Gérard will be of great help to MHSC as they ready themselves for the UWCL.

Already familiar with some of her new teammates through time spent on international duty, Gérard spoke highly of what she’d heard about the group at MHSC and is already looking forward to “adapting” to her new club.

Second choice for France, the test for Montpellier will be in how their new ‘keeper is juggled with current MHSC number one (and French number three), Laëtitia Philippe.