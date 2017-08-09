Burnley 2017/18 Season Preview: The Clarets look to build on a successful return to the Premier League

Burnley spent much of last season looking up the table rather than over their shoulders as an impressive home record ensured they eased any relegation worries.

Yet with just one win on the road throughout the campaign, manager Sean Dyche will only be too aware that a successive season in the top flight could be just as challenging, if not more so, this time around.

Home form keeps Burnley afloat last time out

Dyche prides himself on building fit and energetic teams willing to work for the cause. It was this hard graft that helped Burnley defy many a prediction that they would be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

At one point during the season, Burnley's record on home soil was second only to Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight. Despite a dip in form towards the end of the campaign, the Clarets finished with just six defeats at Turf Moor as they used a high pressing game to their advantage on a tight pitch.

Yet Burnley found life particularly challenging on the road. It took until their penultimate away fixture of the campaign to rack up a morale-boosting victory against Crystal Palace. The Clarets finished the season with just seven points from their travels, only one above relegated Hull City who has the worst away record in the Premier League.

Several in but lynchpin Keane departs

After conceding 55 goals in the league last season, Dyche has added full-backs Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley to his squad. Adam Legzdins has also arrived as cover for Tom Heaton following the retirement of Paul Robinson.

However, with a trip to Premier League champions Chelsea on the horizon, Burnley have a void to fill in central defence following Michael Keane's lucrative departure to Everton after a stellar season saw him make his England debut.

Further forward, Jack Cork has arrived from Swansea as he looks to dictate the tempo of Burnley's passing after Joey Barton was released following his lengthy gambling ban. George Boyd has departed for Sheffield Wednesday but the experienced Jon Walters offers versatility in attacking areas to provide support going forward.

 