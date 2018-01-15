FAWSL Transfer Round up: Plenty of activity in the first two weeks of 2018

Despite being just two weeks into the new year, there has been plenty of offseason activity in the form of contract extensions and transfers.

Reading

Goalkeeper Grace Moloney, defensive midfielder Molly Bartrip and fullback Rachel Rowe have all put pen to paper on new contracts with the Royals. Rowe and Bartrip have both been regulars this season, while Moloney has been the preferred goalkeeper in the Continental Cup.

Reading have also added attacking reinforcement, by signing Welsh International Natasha Harding from WSL rivals Liverpool after her contract with the Reds ended in December. She has four goals in five league games this season, and Reading will hope she can continue her fine goalscoring form.

Brighton & Hove Albion

England under-20 international Chloe Peplow has signed a contract with the Seagulls until the end of the current season. She makes the move to the FAWSL2 side after her contract with Birmingham ended in December.

The midfielder was on loan at Doncaster in the first part of the season.

London Bees

London Bees have added attacking firepower to their roster by bringing in former Katie Wilkinson from Aston Villa. The former England youth international have signed a 2-year-contract.

Birmingham

Bella Linden joins Peplow in departing Birmingham this winter as the German striker has joined Köln. However, the Blues have also made important contract extensions. Marisa Ewers, Andrine Hegerberg and Aoife Mannion have all extended their stay with the FAWSL 1 club.

Bristol

Bristol City have signed two young attacking options in Kylie Nolan and Millie Farrow. 19-year-old Nolan has represented the Welsh Under-16, 17 and senior side and can play anywhere in the attacking line. Farrow joins from Chelsea and has previously played for Bristol on loan. During her loan spell, she netted 11 times in 16 appearances, but saw her time at the club cut short because of a serious knee injury.

Manchester City

The league leaders have announced that they have reached an agreement with England International Demi Stokes to extend her contract. The left-back has signed on for three more years and can now look forward to add to her 77 caps for City.