Division 1 Féminine Week 17 Review: OL look unstoppable

With only a few more rounds left in the Division 1 Féminine, the question now is can anyone stop Olympique Lyonnais from claiming yet another league title? Paris Saint-Germain are not too far off the league leaders but they will need to win their fixture against OL and hope that others in the league take points off the reigning champions.

Lille 1 - 10 OL

Lille OSC were powerless against OL and could only manage a 45th minute goal by Ouleymata Sarr as the visitors put ten past the hosts. Delphine Cascarino opened the scoring in the first minute of the game and it was a sign of the long day ahead of Lille. Eugénie Le Sommer scored her 14th league goal of the season in the seventh minute, Ada Hegerberg made it three in the 11th minute and Dzsenifer Marozsán added the fourth goal in the 37th minute.

After the break, OL continued on where they left off as Amandine Henry made it 5-1 in the 49th minute. Wendie Renard also got on the scoresheet in the 51st minute before Hegerberg got her second of the day three minutes later. The rest of the goals came from Camille Abily and substitutes Morgan Brian, who scored her first since signing with OL, and Kheira Hamraoui.

Not many backed Lille to overcome Olympique Lyonnais and when Cascarino got that first goal so early in the game, most knew that it was only a matter of how many OL would score on the day. Lille will look towards their matches against teams around them in the league, where they know they will stand a better chance of picking up three points. OL will continue on to try and pick up maximum points before their potential title decider against PSG near the end of the season.

Albi 0 - 2 OM

Olympique de Marseille got a massive result in Week 17 against ASPTT Albi when they managed to win 2-0 away from home. With only a few more matches to go, every point counts and this win will come as a relief for OM who are sitting at the bottom of the league right now. Marie-Yasmine Alidou found the back of the net for OM in the eighth minute and Mickaella Cardia made sure of the points with a goal in the 62nd minute. OM found the form they had exhibited last season and put in a very professional performance at a time where they need it the most.

Although OM are still bottom of the league after this result, they're only three points away from safety. A few more results like this one against Albi and they will guarantee themselves first division football next season. Albi are four points away from the relegation zone but they will be disappointed with how little they threatened OM's goal during this match. The home side cannot afford similar results in the coming weeks or they will find themselves drawn into the relegation battle.

Montpellier 2 - 1 Paris

Montpellier hung on to get the win against Paris FC | Source: mhscfoot.com

Montpellier HSC continued their chase for a spot in European competition next season when they came away with a big 201 win over Paris FC. Valérie Gauvin started things off with her ninth of the season just after the second half had started and Sofia Jakobsson made it two in the 75th minute. Things got uncomfortable for Montpellier when Paris found a goal in the 89th minute thanks to Léa Declercq but the home side managed to hang on for the win.

The win leaves Montpellier three points off second, albeit having played a game more than PSG. With a pivotal clash against PSG in Week 18, Montpellier will be happy with the win in Week 17 as it gives them a chance to overtake PSG if things go their way. Paris FC stay in fourth but are now 19 points away from Montpellier. For a season that started with so much promise for the new club, being so far away from the title chase will hurt them.

Soyaux 3 - 2 Rodez

ASJ Soyaux and Rodez AF served up an entertaining match in Week 17 that saw five goals in total. Anaïs Dumont opened the scoring for Soyaux in the 25th minute but Rodez responded through Clara Noiran​in the 45th minute. Danielle Tomais ​put Soyaux back ahead in the 62nd minute but again Rodez managed to put themselves back on level terms when Julie Peruzzetto found the back of the net in the 77th minute. Soyaux did give up and Pamela Babinga became the hero of the hour with her game-winner in the 89th miute.

Soyaux stay in sixth and comfortably away from the relegation zone. Rodez battled hard but ultimately fell short and find themselves level on points with OM at the bottom of the table.

Bordeaux 1 - 1 Guingamp

There was nothing to separate FC Girondins de Bordeaux and EA Guingamp​ in Week 17 as they ground out a 1-1 draw against each other. Nadjma Ali Nadjim scored her fourth of the season in the 49th minute to put Bordeaux ahead but Guingamp found an answer through Marine Pervier in the 67th miute.

Bordeaux see no change in their league position with this result as they remain in fifth. Guingamp however, dropped to ninth and find themselves only four points above the drop zone.

Note: The match between PSG and Fleury 91 was postponed until a later date.