2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA): Group 5 Roundup

After going through a fairly tumultuous time, Germany got back to winning ways. Also, Iceland could produce a shock later on but could be part of the play offs.

Friday 6th April

Slovenia 0-2 Iceland

Iceland shocked everyone by beating Germany earlier on in the campaign which ended Germany's 19 year run without losing a qualifier. They continued their great run of form in this qualifier by beating Slovenia. Slovenia have only managed one win in their campaign so far and it didn't get much better. Gunnhildur Jonsdottir opened the scoring a quarter of an hour in and Rakel Honnudottir scored the next goal just a few minutes from half time. That was it as the second half produced no more goals.

Saturday 7th April

Germany 4-0 Czech Republic

Germany have not been through the best of times recently after their performances at the SheBelieves Cup. Their defeat to France turned out to be Steffi Jones' final game in charge and she was sacked in mid March with Horst Hrubesch taking over as interim coach. This was his first game in charge and Germany returned to winning.

Czech Republic are hot on the heels of the top two but their dreams of qualifying took a huge blow. All four goals were scored by Lea Schuller and that now means she's scored five goals this campaign. She scored just a few minutes in and after half an hour. She scored the other two in the second half to round a great win off.

Tuesday 10th April

Slovenia 0-4 Germany

Germany then followed that four goal win up with another one, this time with four different goalscorers. Lina Magull opened the scoring just 10 minutes in. An own goal by Lana Golob doubled Germany's lead. Alexandra Popp and Linda Dallmann both scored in the second half to seal the win and to help Germany remain in that top spot.

Faroe Islands 0-5 Iceland

Faroe Islands won all their matches in the preliminary rounds but haven't fared well in qualifying. Iceland, who are 55 places above them in the rankings, won quite comfortably. There were five different goalscorers in this game as well. Faroe managed to hold on til the 37th minute before Jonsdottir opened the scoring. That was the only goal in the first half with the rest coming in the second.

Honnudottir kicked off the scoring with Harpa Thorsteinsdottir, Agla Maria Albertsdottir and Fanndis Fridriksdottir adding to the tally.

What's next?

For Germany, they only have two more games left to qualify for the World Cup. The first of the two is against Iceland away on 1st September. Iceland caused an upset when they beat Germany last time and if Germany succumb to defeat, they could be faced with the possibility of play offs in order to qualify. They will hope it doesn't come to that. Their final game on 4th September is a much easier one for them. They will travel to the Faroe Islands hoping for a repeat of the 11-0 win back in October.

For Iceland, as previously mentioned, they could cause another upset. Firstly, they face Slovenia who they recently beat. They will want to beat Germany in their next game. To do it once is a shock but to do it twice would be huge and then if they could follow that up with a win against the Czech Republic, they could qualify automatically. Iceland have been history makers before and could do so again.