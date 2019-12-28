Liverpool Women sign Rachel Furness from Reading

Liverpool Women have signed Reading midfielder Rachel Furness on a permanent deal after she spent the first half of the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

She was recalled by her parent club and it has since been announced she will be moving to Merseyside to help the Reds maintain their top flight status.

Furness is a senior international for Northern Ireland with 60 caps and 17 goals and boasts plenty of experience in the Women's Super League.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the 31-year-old said:

“I’m really excited to have signed for Liverpool, it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get going. “There’s such a talented squad here. The league position at the moment isn’t what they’d like but I can see the talent in the squad and I’m hoping to add to that and help the Reds move up the table."

Vicky Jepson on the new signing:

“This is a player who we’ve been keen on for quite a while and I’m delighted to welcome her to the club. “The second half of this season is going to be a very important one for us and her experience and leadership qualities in the middle of the park will be valuable assets.”

Time to kick on in January...

This will come as welcomed news to Liverpool fans as they've endured a difficult first half of the season and find themselves joint bottom of the WSL table - only separated from Bristol City on goal difference.

Results haven't quite reflected performances but a positive result against a top Chelsea side to end the year will mean spirits are high heading into 2020.

The club has drawn intense criticism over the last few months, not least over pitch conditions from Chelsea's Emma Hayes, but it's clear the club are taking steps in the right direction.

Given the squad overhaul that took place ahead of the 18/19 campaign, this Liverpool team was always going to be a project.

The backing from club CEO Peter Moore, backing with signings and the opportunity to play a Merseyside Derby at Anfield - it's better late than never for a side looking to re-establish themselves as a true giant of the women's game.

What more do Liverpool need?

Liverpool's downfall this season has come solely from a lack of goals.

Defending isn't a problem for the Reds as they hold the sixth best defensive record in the league.

Jepson's side do not leak too many goals, they have a solid back four and only tend to concede one goal per game in the WSL, conceding two to only Manchester United and Birmingham City.

Even against free-scoring sides such as Arsenal and Manchester City, the Reds only lost by a one-goal margin.

However, Liverpool rarely look like scoring themselves and have only found the back of the net three times this season - one of those goals being a penalty.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk scored 10 times last season and was the seventh top scorer in the league, things haven't quite fell for the forward this time around and the Reds are lacking that clinical edge.

Whilst Furness offers plenty in the centre of the park that could allow those further forward to thrive, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Liverpool make an attacking signing this upcoming window.

If anything, it's what they're desperately crying out for.