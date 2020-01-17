Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women preview: London derby win is pivotal for title race

Arsenal are motivated to get three points in front of a sold out crowd after Chelsea left a sour taste lingering in the squad last October.

The Blues came out victorious in this encounter after Maria Thorisdottir settled the score at 2-1 in the 86th minute.

Currently sitting third, four points behind leaders Arsenal, Chelsea remain the only side undefeated in the WSL, having won nine and drawn two of 11 matches played.

The Gunners have won every WSL match except for their defeat in October. Since then, they have won eight consecutive matches and have scored 27 while just conceded two.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions at Meadow Park making it a challenge for any visiting team. All 4,000 tickets available for this match have been sold.

Last time out

Danielle Van de Donk opened the scoring at the ninth minute after finding herself in front of net from a Vivianne Miedema pass that left the Chelsea defence behind.

Some chances were missed in the first half by Ji So-Yun where Chelsea recovered the ball from high press. Ji hit a powerful shot just wide of Manuela Zinsberger's goal.

Guro Reiten tried her luck from outside the box and a dipping ball banged the crossbar denying Chelsea their opening goal.

It wasn't until the second half where an equalizer came. An easy finish for Bethany England in front of net after Fran Kirby's pass cut through two Arsenal players.

Chelsea substitutes, Thorisdottir and Ramona Bachmann, linked up to give their side the win.

Bachmann was held off by Katie McCabe at the edge of the box and had to pass the ball over to Thorisdottir where her first touch shot was placed perfectly between Zinsberger's reach and the post.

Much more than just Miedema v Kerr

A lot of focus around this match has been around the striker facedown of Miedema and Sam Kerr, who have yet to score in 2020.

Both sides have been unbeaten in the new year and have collectively scored 21 goals showing that either side is anything but a one woman show. Arsenal have had five different goal scorers and Chelsea have had eight.

The depth in both squads is significant, each side has world class players in each position with quality replacement as well. This has been crucial for squad rotation through multiple tournaments and has kept players rested for crucial clashes like Sunday's.

What both sides have said

Both Joe Montemurro and Emma Hayes are confident in their squad's ability to get the three points available.

Hayes told Chelsea FC media: "‘I don’t know how you can stop us scoring, I feel that about the team. It will be a hard task and I don’t think it’s about shutting one player down in our team.

"I know the opponent [Arsenal] well and I know the manager, I suspect he will throw a few surprises at me. I’m sure I’ll be ready"

At his mid-week press conference, Montemurro told VAVEL: "They're a team that are very quick in transition and are very direct. We need to make sure we start well and we finish well.

"Tactically, we need to be smart. We need to be intelligent both in the phase of attacking and defending. We'll make sure that we're prepared for that with the work we've done during the year and obviously leading into the game."