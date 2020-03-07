Tomori staying positive despite lack of involvement in recent weeks

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has said that he’s “working hard to try and get back in the team” following a period of time out of the starting eleven.

He went seven successive Premier League games without any minutes, but soon made an impression upon his return.

The 22-year-old’s start at Bournemouth last weekend was his first Premier League appearance since the 2-1 victory against Arsenal back in December.

“It’s up to you to try and stay in the team”

Tomori knows that now is the right time to try and get back into Frank Lampard’s team with some crucial games in the league and the FA Cup coming up between now and the end of the season.

He believes that throughout the season Lampard has been very fair at rewarding players for their efforts in training:

“Throughout the whole season the manager has said if you train well and show why you should be in the team, he will put you in, and then it’s up to you to try and stay in the team.

“There have been many examples where people have come in and done well. Training is competitive and intense, and then when you get on the pitch someone is banging on the door which keeps everyone on their toes.

“There is a lot of competition for places, not just in my position, so there are going to be disappointed people when they’re not playing.”

Everton game likely to be “tough.”

Chelsea face Everton this Sunday in a crucial game at Stamford Bridge and Tomori is expecting a huge test:

“We expect a tough game. Earlier on in the season they managed to beat us. They have a new manager now; they have had a lot of good results.

“But they are coming to Stamford Bridge and we want to make it difficult for them. They have good players but if we approach the game in the right way I’m sure we can get the three points.

“We’re on a high after the Liverpool result. For us to play the way we did and beat them gives us a lot of confidence. We want to take that into the Everton game.

“It’s another home game, in front of our fans who I am sure will be buzzing, and it’s a chance to get three points and cement our place in the top four a bit more.”