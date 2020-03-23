John Terry backs Jadon Sancho to join Chelsea

John Terry has suggested that Chelsea sign, ‘one of the best young players in the world’, Jadon Sancho, in an interview with Frank Khalid.

The 19-year-old winger has reportedly been on Frank Lampard’s radar among many other top clubs in Europe.

Chelsea have been given a boost in the race to sign the winger after club legend voiced his thoughts suggesting the youngster would be a ‘great addition’.

In Terry’s interview, he revealed his thoughts on Chelsea’s youngster’s closer to home claiming ‘there has been many positives’.

‘Sancho would be a great addition’

Sancho made a shock move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 for a compensation fee of £7million.

He blew everyone away with his lavish skills and quick feet which turned the heads of many.

Embed from Getty Images

Of those, was Chelsea. Sancho brought fans to their feet with sly nutmegs and embarrassing touches that sent defenders to the floor.

However, as he grew into the Bundesliga, the highly rated winger added goals and assists to his game.

This ultimately drove his market value through the roof and gave club’s reason to fight for his signature.

Having previously admitted to supporting Chelsea growing up, a move endorsed by Terry to club managed by Lampard could be the nail in the coffin.

“I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment,” began Terry. “He’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad. It would make us better as well.”

‘The lads have shown their potential’

The five-time Premier League winner continued by hailing the efforts and developments made this season by the Blues youngsters.

Terry heaped praise on the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount who have slotted straight into the first team, proving their worth.

“I think the young lads have shown their potential," the Aston Villa assistant told Frank Khalid. "We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Abraham and Mount coming into the squad and they've shown that they're capable of playing.

“The ones that have come through, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece [James], it’s endless isnt it? There have been so many positives this season.

"So, I think every Chelsea fan, since I came through the ranks, that’s all Chelsea fans wanted to see: the youth-team players and the younger generation coming through and making their first team debuts.

"We’ve seen that in abundance this year.”