Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Predicted line-up

Arsenal will hope to make it a winning run of five consecutive matches in all competitions when Crystal Palace travel to North London.

The Gunners' recent form has been superb and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to make the push into the top half of the table.

Defence

Bernd Leno - Arsenal's German goalkeeper is undisputed for the number one position. It is extremely likely that Leno will find his place between the sticks against Crystal Palace.

Kieran Tierney - After another strong performance against West Bromwich Albion, Tierney has cemented his spot in the starting lineup. There is little competition for the Scotsman as Sead Kolasinac has returned to Germany for the remainder of the season.

Pablo Mari - Mari has been a key part of the Arsenal defence since his return from injury. Gabriel Magalhaes is going to be available for selection too, but we believe that Mari will start.

Rob Holding - Partnering Mari will be Holding, who has recently signed a new contract. His performances in recent matches have helped the Gunners to climb the table so it is likely he will continue to start.

Hector Bellerin - The Spaniard has been Arsenal's best choice at right-back for a while now. Cedric picked up a knock against Newcastle so there is very little options for Arteta to choose from.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - Xhaka has been solid for Arsenal in the recent matches. Where he has been a key part in unlocking Arsenal's run of good form. He has been controlling the matches well for the Gunners.

Dani Ceballos - Although Thomas Partey may be in the squad to face Palace, Ceballos will continue to partner Xhaka. His performance against West Brom was excellent, so there is potential for the partnership to continue.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Smith-Rowe has been a revelation in the Arsenal side since the Chelsea match. He has been exactly what Arsenal needed, a bit of creativity on and off the ball. He will most likely start in the number 10 position.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - The Gabonese forward has had a disappointing season, firing blanks in most games. However, he scored against Newcastle United on the weekend and will look to ignite his goal scoring for the rest of the season.

Bukayo Saka - The youngster has been a contender for Arsenal's best player this season. Even when in a poor run of form he looked to be the one that would create for the side. There is no reason as to why he would be dropped, especially after not featuring against Newcastle.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette - The Frenchman has been in fine form this season and came on against Newcastle to help break the deadlock. His linkup play with Smith-Rowe eased Arsenal into the next round. He should start against Crystal Palace.