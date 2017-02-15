Louise Quinn swaps Sweden for Nottingham

Image credit: Getty Images

After four years in Sweden, Louise Quinn has opted for a new challenge and has signed a deal with Notts County – pending international clearance.

Swedish stability

Well known to audiences across the globe from her dependable performances with the Republic of Ireland anchoring the defence, using every inch of her six-foot stature to thwart attacks. After eight successful years with Dublin-based Peamount United, Quinn made the switch to Eskilstuna United where she helped the Swedish team to promotion from the Elitettan to the Damallsvenskan.

The Södermanland team flourished with Quinn in attack as they settled to the pace of life in the Swedish top-flight, enjoying a lofty second place finish in the 2015 season. 2016 was another strong year for the side with Quinn as captain, an ever-present through both domestic competitions and well as United’s time in the UEFA Women’s Champions League – her last game with Eskilstuna an away loss to Wolfsburg in the round of 16.

After announcing her departure, Quinn remained quiet over her new club until she was unveiled by Notts earlier on today, after having been named in Colin Bell’s first Ireland squad who’ll be competing at next month’s Cyprus Cup.

Experience is key

“Excited,” to have signed for the Meadow Lane team, Quinn is eyeing a strong season ahead, focused on getting some solid playing time and “challenging herself as a player.” Hoping to contribute to the team in any way she can as the team looks for firm footing in 2017.

Manager Rick Passmoor is glad to have Quinn on board for the new year, lauding the “wealth of experience” the Irish international brings with her from her time in Sweden including her time in the UWCL, Passmoor only sees the move as beneficial to the team. With a commanding aerial presence her new boss is sure Quinn will be a great asset in both boxes.