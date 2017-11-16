UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 16 – Second leg round-up

Players from Montpellier celebrate a goal. Source: Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Wolfsburg 3 – 3 Fiorentina (AGG: 7-3)

Wolfsburg won the first leg against Fiorentina 4-0, and there was not a lot to play for in the second leg. Despite this, Fiorentina were determined to go out on a high and they gave Wolfsburg a game.

Wolfsburg chose to rest a number of starters and it did not take long for Viola to capitalise on this. It took Ilaria Mauro all of two minutes to give Fiorentina the lead, but two quick-fire goals from Tessa Wullaert around the half hour mark gave Wolfsburg their expected lead.

The second half also had three goals in it, with Fiorentina getting the first when Precellia Rinaldi made it 2-2 after 60 minutes. 10 minutes later Sara Bjork Gunnarsdóttir made it 3-2 a minute after getting subbed on, but Fiorentina were not done yet and with ten minutes to go Ellie Brazil scored the equaliser.

Linköpings FC 3 – 0 Sparta Praha (AGG: 4 -1)

After 1-1 in Prague there was everything to play for. Linköping took the lead via Lina Hurtig after 18 minutes.

Sparta were not without chances and tried there best to get that all important equaliser. However, when Kristine Minde scored Linköping’s second of the night after 78 minutes to go it seemed the tie was over.

The final nail in the coffin came with four minutes to go when Nicoline Sørensen made it 3-0. That result means the newly crowned Swedish champions are through to the quarter-finals.

Rosengård 0 – 1 Chelsea (AGG: 0-4)

Much like the first leg, this game was Chelsea’s from the offset. FC Rosengård knew it would be hard to overcome the 3-0 deficit from the first leg and approached the game with a counterattacking mentality that did not bear fruit.

They had a few chances, but rarely forced Hedvig Lindahl in Chelsea's goal into a save. Chelsea were comfortable and in the second half they put the tie beyond doubt, when Ji scored the lone goal of the game. This is the first quarterfinal for Chelsea.

Barcelona 3 – 0 Gintra Universitetas (AGG: 9-0)

Despite winning the first leg 6-0, Barcelona showed no signs of slowing down in the second leg against Gintra.

As expected they saw plenty of the ball in the early stages of the game. However, despite creating multiple chances they had to wait until the 35th minute for Alexia Putellas to score the first goal.

Toni Duggan made it 2-0 right before the half. Barcelona got a third in the second half when Ana Alekperova scored an own goal.

Lyon 9 – 0 BIIK-Kazygurt (AGG: 16-0)

Much like Barcelona, Lyon showed no sign of slowing down in their game against BIIK-Kazygurt despite a heavy win in the first leg.

Lyon won the first leg 7-0 and proved to be even more dominant in the second leg, winning 9-0.

Ada Hegerberg scored four goals, which she also did in the first leg. The Norwegian has now equalised her own goal-scoring record of 13 goals in UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL), which she set back in the 2015/2016 season. The overall record is 14 goals in an entire UWCL League campaign.

Camilly Abily also grabbed the headlines. Not only did she equal the UWCL appearance record of 77, she also scored a hat-trick. Her three goals saw her reach 42 goals in Europe, which is the most any player has gotten for one single club. The two remaining goals were scored by Amel Majri and Delphine Cascarino.

Montpellier 6 – 0 Brescia (AGG: 9-2)

The first leg between Montpellier and Brescia was an even affair, but Montpellier had it all under control in the second leg. A dominate display saw the French side win 6-0 and even having six different goalscorers.

Anouk Dekker opened the scoring and after her followed Sofia Jakobsson, Katrine Veje, Sandie Toletti before the two substitutes, Marie-Charlotte Léger and Virginia Torrecilla finished off the rout.

Slavia Praha 0 – 0 Stjarnan (AGG: 2-1)

The tie between Slavia and Stjarnan turned out to be the most even of the bunch. Slavia’s 2-1 first leg win turned out to be pivotal, as the second leg had no goals. Both teams had chances, but neither could find a way past the opposition’s keeper.

Manchester City 2 – 1 LSK (AGG: 7-1)

Manchester City stunned LSK in the first leg and the Citizens travelled home from Norway with a 5-0 first leg win. They followed the first leg win up with a 2-1 win in the second leg, but it was the Norwegian champions who drew first blood.

LSK hit City on a counter and a perfect ball from Emilie Haavi found Marte Berget who slotted it home. City got back into it through Izzy Christiansen, and ensured their win when Nikita Parris made it 2-1 after 73 minutes.