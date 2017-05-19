Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Preview: Can Freiburg make it into Europe?

Bayern Munich won the title two weeks ago after beating VfL Wolfsburg and have had little to play for since, though the same cannot be said of SC Freiburg.

Bayern's only aim might be to finish the season with a flourish or to win for Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso, who are both retiring after the game. In this sense, it can be seen as an important fixture for them. On the other hand, Freiburg will have much more pressure as they can clinch Europa League qualification.

Last weekend, Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig after a thrilling game where Arjen Robben scored the winning goal in the last minute. That 5-4 victory proved once again their superiority as well as mental strength.

During that game, Robert Lewandowski took an advantage in the battle for top goalscorer, to move just one ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Though everything can still change during the last matchday. There will be a battle, for sure. But it will be the only thing there will be a fight for, as the home side are on holiday after that game.

Freiburg will have to give their best to win points at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern are undefeated in Bundesliga for the first time since 2007-08. Indeed, the promoted team managed by Christian Streich can finish at sixth position if they win. Otherwise, they will have to hope for defeats or draws from 1. FC Köln and Werder Bremen, who are both in with a chance of European football. With those factors, people will be strained in trying to keep across all the games.

Another detail may not help. Freiburg tend to be very weak away from the Schwarzwald-stadion. The last time they won an away game was in early April against VfL Wolfsburg, who are going through a difficult season. The odds are not really in their favour, but nothing is impossible for them this year.

Ancelotti expressed his feelings ahead of final home game

Firstly, the Carlo Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the retirement of two immense players: “It’s the final match for Lahm and Alonso, and we want to win it." He then talked about their opponent, "We’re playing against a strong team still fighting for Europa League football."

Bayern's head coach also addressed a message to his striker, who wants to secure the Torjägerkanone: “Lewandowski has had a fantastic season, and we’re all hoping he can finish as the top scorer.”

Streich faced the press on Thursday before traveling to Munich

Christian Streich showed how determined his team and himself are, “We want to show why we are where we are." They want to prove to everyone that they didn’t arrive at this position without working. Though he knows that he will not be an easy game: “If someone knows the ambition and the demands of the Bavarians, he can imagine how they want to appear on Saturday. I expect Bayern to play in top-notch positions."

Team news

For the home side, Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich remain out as well as Javi Martinez and Franck Ribéry who are injured. Otherwise, everyone is available. Freiburg are more fortunate, and only Onur Bulut will miss the game in Munich.