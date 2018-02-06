SC Paderborn 07 0-6 Bayern Munich: Favourites cruise into DFB-Pokal semis

Despite a gallant display from the hosts, SC Paderborn 07 were comfortably brushed aside by Bayern Munich as they eased through to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

After Paderborn had a goal debatably disallowed, Kingsley Coman put Bayern into an unsurprising lead before that was added to by Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

Corentin Tolisso headed in a fourth after half-time, with Arjen Robben showing no mercy with two late goals to finish the rout.

Paderborn show fight but can’t stop Bayern scoring three

Paderborn had beaten three 2. Bundesliga side to get this far, but this was an all-together tougher challenge for the 3. Liga, even if it has only been a few years since they went to the Allianz Arena as Bundesliga leaders. They made three changes from their weekend draw against SG Sonnenhof Großaspach, however Bayern made seven alterations. They weren’t taking their hosts lightly though, as Jupp Heynckes had rested several senior players for the 2-0 win against 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday.

One of those to return was Lewandowski, and he had Bayern’s first chance, however he uncharacteristically headed straight at Paderborn’s specialist Pokal goalkeeper Michael Ratajczak. The hosts weren’t afraid to get at Bayern though, and were harshly denied a shock opener by a debatable offside decision. A quick free-kick from Marlon Ritter was put in by Sebastian Schonlau off Sven Ulreich, yet replays showed he wasn’t the man to stray offside as the ball came in.

Unfazed by the pluckiness of their opponents, Bayern went about taking control of the game after that scare. Robben was involved in nearly everything at this stage and it was no surprise when he set up the first goal, just in the fashion it came way. Lewandowski had chipped into Thomas Müller, who hooked across before colliding with Ratajczak – sustaining a knock that would eventually force him off. Robben miss-hit his attempted shot from the loose ball, but it fell to Coman who instead did the rest.

The course of the game now seemed, sadly, inevitable. It took only six more minutes before Bayern doubled their lead. Coman was the provider on this occasion, moving central from his left-hand side he put the ball into the box, finding Lewandowski. Taking a touch to control it, he clinically placed the ball past Ratajczak.

The hosts remained a threat through the free-kicks of Ritter and long throws of Christopher Antwi-Adjej, but the third goal of the game of course went to Bayern. A delightful long ball from the centre circle by Mats Hummels found Kimmich in the box. Rather than squaring it up for Lewandowski to his left, he placed the ball in past the keeper to his right to give his side a commanding lead at the halfway mark.

Robben adds icing to cake as Paderborn resistance melts

Paderborn brought on Phillip Tietz, on loan from Eintracht Braunschweig, to provide a second striking option for the second half, and they followed through on their apparent intentions in the early stages. Within the first minute another Ritter free-kick was headed wide by Schonlau, before Sven Michel had a shot saved by Ulreich.

Bayern would have wanted a four to dampen their spirits once and for all, and they nearly did with Tolisso, who had replaced Müller, having an effort put wide by Ratajczak, although Lewandowski wasn’t happy he didn’t set it up for him. Nevertheless, from the resulting James Rodríguez corner, Tolisso had another chance, this time heading home.

It wasn’t enough to keep Paderborn out of the game still though, as they launched one final flourish before seemingly resigning themselves to their fate. Ritter got the ball to Ben Zolinski in space, with the winger managing to strike the post. Tietz had a follow-up shot, however he went over with that.

After Robben have put the ball over after pulling his trademark party trick of cutting side, the game fell into a lull, with Paderborn knowing they were beaten and Bayern happy to ease their feet off the gas. With ten minutes remaining though, Tietz should have pulled a goal back after a mistake from Nikas Süle, receiving the ball from Michel, but he scuffed it wide of the post.

In the end Robben would have the final say. A cross from Tolisso was flicked on by Sebastian Rudy with the Dutchman firing in to his left. There was even time for him to get another. Franck Ribéry marked his cameo by teeing up the ball to his long-time team mate across goalkeeper Ratajczak, with Robben matching the two goals he scored when Bayern won by the same score line here in the Bundesliga three years ago.