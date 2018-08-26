Borussia Dortmund 4-1 RB Leipzig: Schwarzgelben recover from early setback for opening weekend victory

Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, despite falling behind in the first minute of the match.

Jean-Kévin Augustin gave Leipzig the lead, with Mahmoud Dahoud equalising, before a Marcel Sabitzer own goal and Axel Witsel made it 3-1 by half-time.

Leipzig threw attacking resources at them in the second half, but Dortmund’s often-unreliable defence managed to hold firm, before Jadon Sancho set up Marco Reus for the fourth in stoppage time.

Stunning start for Leipzig before Dortmund storm ahead

It was new Dortmund coach Lucien Favre’s first game home in charge, and he made two changes from the dramatic DFB-Pokal win over SpVgg Greuther Fürth – Witsel and Maximilian Philipp replaced Mario Götze and Marius Wolf. Leipzig had already played six competitive fixtures with a UEFA Europa League campaign, with the side here closer to the won that beat FC Viktoria Köln in the Pokal than the one that draw 0-0 with Zorya Lugansk on Thursday night.

That extra match sharpness showed as they took the lead just 30 seconds in. Kevin Kampl got his head on a poor clearance from Manuel Akanji, Yussuf Poulsen flicked it on to Augustin, who lapped up the chance to stun the home crowd into silence. And Dortmund would struggle to contain Leipzig even after that, with their pressing kept them penned in as well.

Eventually they could break out, and Thomas Delaney had a shot saved by Péter Gulácsi, before Reus had a further effort blocked. Dortmund kept possession though and Marcel Schmelzer then crossed in, finding an unmarked Dahoud, who headed home his first goal for Dortmund at the start of his second season with the club.

Despite losing their lead, Leipzig kept toying with their hosts. Bürki, preferred to new signing Marwin Hitz in goal by Favre, had a nervous moment going for the ball in the air with Poulsen, with the latter heading off target, but then made an excellent save to deny Augustin and he was played through by Emil Forsberg. He also kept out a bending shot from the Swede.

The events late on in the half were therefore a surprise. The home side won a free-kick on the left-hand side, taken by new skipper Reus, and it took a flick off the head of Marcel Sabizter, which was enough to beat Gulácsi and give Dortmund the lead. Then after a couple of corners, a Delaney header was well kept out by the diving Hungarian goalkeeper, only for Witsel to score with a bicycle kick whilst he was still on the ground. They had gone from 1-0 down in less than a minute to 3-1 up at half-time.

Leipzig can’t find a way back before Reus adds a fourth

Dortmund started brightly after the break but Leipzig, who had brought on Timo Werner, soon had a couple of chances. It was in fact Werner’s cross that found Lukas Klostermann, whose superb volley was met by an equally good save from Bürki. He then saved a Forsberg free-kick but dropped it, although he recovered well to smother it moments after.

Dahoud was keen to double his tally for Dortmund, and having seen one effort deflect away from goal, he would then strike over after a good cross from Reus. As much as Dortmund’s defensive vulnerabilities had been exposed, Leipzig’s young back line was looking very suspect too.

Leipzig were trying desperately to find a way back into the game, but every time they tried to put the ball into the box, Dortmund were able to deal with it. One good attempt came from Klostermann, with Forsberg in the middle, but he fell to the ground as it came in and Dortmund were able to scramble the ball clear.

They were able to test Bürki again later on. Forsberg created a chance for Werner, but Bürki managed to get a foot out, although he would have been relieved the ball then sailed past Poulsen. Bruma, soon after coming on, then had a crack but against Dortmund’s keeper was able to keep it out.

Reus would then give the final score a lop-sided feel in stoppage time. Dortmund launched a counter, and although Ibrahima Konaté got the ball, he gave it away again to Dahoud, who found Sancho. He set up Reus, who coolly finished, and Dortmund wrapped up a convincing victory that hadn’t always looked likely.