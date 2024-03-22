Harry Kane has been ruled out of England’s glamour friendly against Brazil at Wembley on Saturday evening and is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium on Tuesday, according to Gareth Southgate.

The England captain sustained an ankle injury last weekend when he collided with the goalpost during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 victory over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga and has missed parts of team training since joining up with the national team.

It means that Kane, along with Jordon Henderson and Cole Palmer, will not feature in the sold-out fixture with the Selecao and there is the likely possibility that he will be unavailable for the Belgium game too.

“Tomorrow no Harry Kane, no Jordan Henderson, no Cole Palmer,” Southgate said. “I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He’d be extremely doubtful for that.”

Southgate, who is already without Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal attacker returned to his club as an injury precaution, will therefore have to rejig his forward line which poses an opportunity for either Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins to play as England’s centre-forward.

Given there will be a 23-man limit for the Euro 2024 squad, in all likelihood Southgate will have to choose between the pair as to who will be Kane’s understudy for this summer’s tournament.

Toney has seamlessly slipped back into Premier League action for Brentford after returning from an eight-month ban for betting, while Watkins has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 appearances during an impressive season with Aston Villa.

“That’s a decision we’ll have to make, number nine is a specialist position,” Southgate said. “They have different attributes. It will depend on injuries in other positions and players who can play in more than one role.

“Both are aware the opportunity is a big one. They both are in good form and have had time with us. Ollie has done well. Ivan has had the impact we expected him to.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for other players. We need to see them ahead of the Euros. From our perspective it’s a great exercise and opportunity.”

'Bellingham is a bit frustrated'

The England manager also sought to reduce the pressure on Jude Bellingham who has had to deal with injury and suspension in recent weeks after a blistering first few months with Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has already become a hugely important figure in this England team and will be one of the main reasons supporters will come out in huge numbers for the Brazil game.

“The last few weeks have been more difficult with him with injuries and a red card so he’s a bit frustrated,” Southgate said.

Getty: Eddie Keogh

“We’re super happy and very lucky to have him but he’s still a 20-year-old. The success of our team will rely on our whole group.”

Southgate, who is contracted until the end of the year, was less willing to talk about his own future and recent links to Manchester United. “I’m the England manager,” he said.

“I have one job basically, to try to deliver a European Championship. Before that there are two important games this week. Manchester United have a manager. It’s disrespectful with any speculation.”