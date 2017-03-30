Hertha BSC vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Preview: Push for Europe continues under Friday night lights

Photo: Getty/TF-Images

Two of the season’s surprise packages get the Bundesliga back underway after the international break in Berlin.

Both Hertha BSC and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim are staring at the possibility of European football next season, but whilst Hoffenheim’s form in recent weeks has been better than Hertha’s, the home form of Pál Dárdai’s side this season could work in their favour as they look to close the gap between them and Friday’s opponents.

Hoffenheim staying strong as Hertha slip

This match sees fourth in the Bundesliga travel to play fifth, however there is no chance of Hertha overtaking their opponents as Hoffenheim have a five-point lead on them in the final UEFA Champions League slot.

Although their only two defeats this season have come in their last eight games, Hoffenheim went into the international break unbeaten in five, with the third win of that run coming against Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

History seems to be repeating itself for Hertha, with their form again tailing off in the second half of the campaign. They have lost five times since Christmas, having only been beaten four times beforehand, with the latest loss coming against 1. FC Köln two weeks ago.

The side playing at home has won each of the last four matches, although on three of those occasions that happened to be Hoffenheim. Niklas Süle scored the only goal for them when the two sides last met in October. In fact Hertha’s win at the Olympic Stadium last season is their only positive result in seven meetings.

One thing that could work in Hertha’s favour is the sides’ past performances in Friday night games. Hertha are unbeaten in ten such games since Pál Dárdai took over as coach in early 2015, whilst Hoffenheim have never won a Friday fixture on the road in the Bundesliga.

Hertha home form key as managers prepare for the run-in

Hertha have also been in excellent home form, losing just once there all season, to Werder Bremen in December. Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann believes their aggressiveness is a key reason for this. He says his side will have to “match their level of commitment” to win, although he also thinks that their poor performances away from the capital show that “they can be cracked.”

Nagelsmann lamented that he had not had as long to prepare his players for the game due to the international break, but also said that it can have its positives. Even for the players representing their countries, the break can be “a chance to recuperate both mentally and physically” as national team training is not as intense. He feels that this can help to “re-energise” his side for the final run-in.

Of course it is the same for both sides, and Dárdai has also had only a limited squad to work with over the past week, but was adamant that there would be “no alibi” for his players in this game. “If we have a good day, we can beat everyone at home,” he said.

The prospect of European football is also on the agenda. Dárdai however feels that Hertha are playing simply for a UEFA Europa League place, unlike Hoffenheim. Nagelsmann admits the current table suggested they could play their first ever season in Europe in the Champions League. He was unfussed where they would end up but said it would be “a bitter disappointment” to miss out altogether on Europe next season.

Brooks and Kalou doubts; Hoffenheim near full-strength

Hertha will likely have to do without Marvin Plattenhardt and his magical left foot due to an ear infection. Dárdai confirmed that Maximilian Mittelstädt was set to come in to the starting line-up as cover. Julian Schieber, Ondrej Duda, Mitchell Weiser and Fabian Lustenberger all remain absent too.

John Brooks, who has been ill, and Solomon Kalou are also doubts. Both were expected to train ahead of the game, with Kalou allowed to declare himself whether he has full recovered from a muscle fibre tear, although Dárdai said he didn’t want him “to take any risks.”

Hoffenheim on the other hand are likely to be at near full-strength. Kevin Vogt is available after being suspended for the Leverkusen game, with Mark Uth, Lukas Rupp and Pavel Kaderábek back in contention as well, with the latter most likely to be restored to the starting line-up.

Andrej Kramaric is fine to play despite being the latest back from international duty, whilst Kerem Demirbay has trained in a mask this week after suffering a hairline fracture in his nose. Nadiem Amiri could replace Ádám Szalai, which would allow Kramaric to partner Sandro Wagner up front.

Predicted line-ups

Hertha BSC: (4-2-3-1) Jarstein, Pekarík, Langkamp, Brooks, Mittelstädt; Stark, Skjelbred; Haraguchi, Darida, Stocker; Ibisevic.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: (3-1-4-2) Baumann; Vogt, Hübner, Süle; Rudy; Kaderábek, Demirbay, Amiri, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner.

Quotes via TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Kicker.