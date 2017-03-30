UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Final Review

As the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final second legs wrapped up, Barcelona, Lyon, PSG and Man City all secured their spots in the semi-finals.

With a precious away goal heading into the home leg, all Barcelona had to do was make sure Sandra Paños kept her clean sheet. With Rosengård poor in possession the hosts were able to attack freely and finally had a goal to show for their endeavours after the break when Jenni Hermoso connected with Vicky Losada’s deft pass to fire beyond Zecira Musovic. Needing two and offering little in the way of clinical attacks it was all too much for FCR, the visitors forced to conceded a sloppy stoppage time second, Mariona Caldentey able to slot the ball past Musovic with ease.

Marie-Laure Delie's opener three minutes in was shot in the arm Paris needed at home, the team swift to attack and turn over the slender loss from the previous leg. A quick fire second from Cristiane had Munich rocking, the away defence too timid to cope with the rampant home attack, Shirley Cruz’ chip on the stroke on half-time enough to seal the tie. A second for Cristine ten minutes into the second-half the nails in the coffin, already with dirt on it, PSG unrelenting and Munich still subpar across the pitch.

Well out of the tie the bad news didn’t stop for the Bavarians as long-term absentee Lena Lotzen was forced off ten minutes after coming off with a knee complaint, the four goals more than enough for the hosts who didn’t stop until the whistle.

In a bruising encounter in the south of France, Wolfsburg went hard to overcome the deficit from their home leg. Picking up where they left off last week, both sides had numerous good chances but a combination of good defensive work and poor finishing kept the pair deadlocked. Even with twenty minutes left both sides were still plugging away and a foul on Pernille Harder in the box ten minutes from time blew the tie wide open after Caroline Graham Hansen calmly slotted the ball home.

With just one goal required to take the match to extra time, Wolfsburg were frantic but remained unable to score from open play, the clock not on their side, the game already lost last week to a Lyon team who were just too good for them.

In a game with plenty of chances there was little in the way of goalmouth action, and the second leg was decided in the same manner as the first; with a first-half header. Lucy Bronze the hero for the hosts as she connected well with Mel Lawley’s whipped corner, her header plumb into the top corner beyond Maria Christensen. The goal served to quieten down the visitors who had looked somewhat dangerous during the first-half and easily could have opened the scoring before Bronze but the second-half saw them shy away and City ease through to a semi-final tie against Lyon.

Semi-final draw

Semi final first legs to be played over 22-23 April:

Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi final second legs to be played over 29-30 April:

Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona.

Exact times and locations of ties to be announced.