Bayern Munich sign German International Mandy Islacker

Bayern Munich have had a busy summer, and Mandy Islacker has become their seventh signing of the summer.

The German club has previously added Kristin Demann from Hoffenheim, Jovana Damnjanović and Dominika Škorvánková from SC Sand, Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn from FC Twente, and Lucie Voňková from USV Jena.

The 28-year-old forward joins from Frankfurt, whom she joined in 2014. She has had a successful spell with Frankfurt, where she has been crowned torjägerinnen the last two seasons. Perhaps the most important goal she scored for Frankfurt was her late goal in the 2014/2015 UEFA Women’s Champions League final that saw Frankfurt emerge victorious against Paris Saint-Germain.

A welcomed return

This is not Islackers first spell with Bayern, as she represented the club from 2007 to 2010, where she in her 31 appearances for the club scored 17 goals before moving to Duisburg.

Bayern know that they are getting a proven goal scorer in Islacker, with Karin Danner stating to the official website: " We are very happy that we were able to bring in Mandy to Bayern Munich again (…) She is a guaranteed goal scorer with lots of quality and international experience. This is the signing that has been missing from our attack.” before she thanked Islackers former club, Frankfurt, for their professional handling of this transfer.

Islacker, who will be wearing the number 23 shirt, is looking forward to competing for trophies “with Bayern I can play in the UWCL again and challenge for titles. I am looking forward to helping the team as much as possible with my skills and abilities”.

Before joining up with her new Bayern teammates, Islacker will represent Germany at the upcoming European Championships in the Netherlands. She was also a part of the Germany side who won Gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.