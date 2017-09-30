WSL 1 Week 2 Review: Citizens claim a big win over title hopefuls

Chelsea, Man City and Reading all grab healthy respective wins over Sunderland, Arsenal and Liverpool as Bristol squeeze past Yeovil and Brimingham City soundly saw off Everton.

Liverpool 0-3 Reading

Returning to her old stomping ground, Fara Williams cracked a shot of the season contender from 20-yards, catching the ball plumb on the volley, lofting it up into the top corner leaving England teammate, Siobhan Chamberlain with no chance. The dominant team from the off, Remi Allen took advantage of some lax defending just over ten minutes later to poke home after Chamberlain had made an initial save – the former Royal unlucky to have seen her early effort catch the woodwork.

Comfortable throughout the first-half, Reading sat back well after the break as Liverpool looked to find their rhythm, chances went begging however and with the team pushed all too high, Brooke Chaplen made it three fifteen minutes from time. The winter signing set free up the left to chase the ball, Casey Stoney and Chamberlain failing to communicate with the ‘keeper well out of her goal, it was an easy thing for Chaplen to take the ball round and wrap the three points up with style. 

Manchester City 5-2 Arsenal

In what was billed to be the match of the day, City started off well against the Gunners, a high boot from Nikita Parris on Lisa Evans an early taking point at the attacker avoided consequence for catching the Scottish international millimetres under her eye.

Having the better of it in the early exchanges before the game quietened down, the Citizens took the lead five minutes before the break when Jane Ross flicked the ball home from a neat Abbie McManus cross. The goal signalled a late flurry as first, Emma Mitchell nodded home at a corner before Steph Houghton emphatically volleyed the ball home after Sari van Veenendaal had parried a routine corner, the hosts regaining the lead in first-half stoppage.

The break saw a double change for the visitors which appeared to be the shot in the arm they needed, Heather O’Reilly on hand to head the ball home with the defence out of sorts early in the second-half. Growing into the match, Arsenal were left sucker-punched when City fired in three in ten minutes, Georgia Stanway’s low effort enough to slip under van Veenendaal after being played through expertly by Jill Scott. Izzy Christiansen was next onto the scoresheet as Arsenal reshuffled looking for more attacking bite, putting Jordan Nobbs under pressure Christiansen forced the midfielder into a weak back-pass and pounced, curling the ball beyond the ‘keeper. Still not done, Jill Scott rounded off the match with an angled finish that slipped past van Veenendaal’s out-stretched gloves, capping off a miserable day for the Gunners.

Just two games into the season, the game has pointed out long-standing frailties that lie within the Arsenal team that will need to be fixed sooner rather than later if they’re to have any chance of finishing in the top two. For the Citizens it was a textbook performance that sent out a loud message to the rest of the league.  

 