Chelsea Football Club under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, a closer look.

Since the departure of Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019, a lot of Chelsea fans felt the short-reigned era was unfair on the Italian boss.

Winning the Europa League was amongst the honours list during his one season at Stamford Bridge with a top four finish too, but this was deemed not good enough.

Since the return of Frank Lampard to West London, the current managerial tenure has had its up and downs. Introducing youngsters into the side has appeased fans but the inexperience has certain Blues fans worrying.

At this point last season, after 29 Premier League games, Sarri picked up 45 points from 29 games. Whereas Lampard has acquired 48 points from 29 games.

The loss of Eden Hazard has affected Chelsea, but Lampard is coping without the star Belgian. Introducing eight youth players into the first team fold has proved to be successful due to Chelsea being inside the top four for a large part of the season.

August 2018

Maurizio Sarri – The opening month of the season was very promising for Sarri. Chelsea picked up maximum points from their fixtures.

Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Nine points from nine concluded a perfect month for the Blues, including a memorable win against Arsenal at the Bridge.

August 2019

Frank Lampard – It was a miserable debut month for Lampard, five points from 12 was secured.

Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester

Norwich 2-3 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

A disappointing opening result for Lampard, losing 4-0 on the opening day instantly put pressure on the Blues legend. Only securing one win meant they were already playing catch up.

September 2018

Maurizio Sarri – Not as strong as the opening month but Sarri went into September unbeaten and it remained that way throughout the month.

Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

A strong win was secured at the start of September but two draws in the following games meant points dropped for the first time.

September 2019

Frank Lampard – A bit of momentum was picked up for, including the first clean sheet of the season.

Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Six points from nine concluding a successful month. Despite narrowly losing to Jurgen Klopp’s side, Chelsea took credit from September, including a magnificent win over Wolves at Molineux.

October 2018

Maurizio Sarri – Another good month for the Italian, Chelsea were becoming a force after another unbeaten month.

Southampton 0-3 Chelsea

West Ham United 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Despite five points from nine, Chelsea were looking strong. Hard fought draws against Liverpool and away at West Ham was acquired after a strong win away at Southampton.

October 2019

Frank Lampard – Maximum points for the all-time Chelsea top scorer, things were starting to take shape.

Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle

Burnley 2-4 Chelsea

Despite winning all three games, leaking goals was becoming an issue for Lampard, just two clean sheets from 10 had alarm bells ringing.

November 2018

Maurizio Sarri – Despite a good start to the month, Chelsea fell short at the latter end of November to lose their unbeaten record.

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea

The first loss of the Sarri Premier League era. Nevertheless, four points from nine was an acceptable return after the dazzling run, they’d been on in previous months.

November 2019

Frank Lampard – An up and down month for Lampard, including a loss to the champions.

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

Despite going 0-1 up at the Etihad, Chelsea fell short to Pep Guardiola's men, ultimately concluding two wins and two losses from November.

December 2018

Maurizio Sarri – The first Christmas period for the Italian boss. A good return for Sarri meant there was positivity heading into the new year.

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

15 points from 21 was gained in the final month of the year. Chelsea were flying into the new year in good fashion.

December 2019

Frank Lampard – Another mixed month for Lampard. The Christmas period provided slight animosity between the Chelsea fan base.

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

Everton 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-2 Southampton

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

With slight unrest within the fan base because of poor defeats, victories over London rivals Spurs, and Arsenal eased the pressure.

January 2019

Maurizio Sarri – After a good end to the year, the new year provided disappointment for Sarri.

Chelsea 0-0 Southampton

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea

Four points from 12 concluded a disappointed return from January. A heavy loss away at Bournemouth caused concern.

January 2020

Frank Lampard – The new year brought new hope for the Blues legend. Progressing to the latter stages of the Champions League meant there was a bright year ahead.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Five points from 12 was disappointing for Chelsea. A mistake from Kepa Arrizabalaga against Arsenal caused scrutiny on the Spaniard goalkeeper.

February 2019

Maurizio Sarri – The best and worst month for Chelsea fans. A lot of goals but not always at the right end.

Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Despite netting five against Huddersfield and a clean sheet victory over Spurs, the month of February will be remembered for the 0-6 to City and the dispute between Sarri and Kepa in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, when the goalkeeper refused to come off.

February 2020

Frank Lampard – Another mixed month for Chelsea, inconsistent results was becoming regular at the Bridge.

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

Another defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United caused frustration. Despite the loss, another victory over Spurs and Jose Mourinho earned brownie points for Frank.

March 2019

Maurizio Sarri – The frustrating month prior had continued into March.

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Four points from nine concluded a dull month. Inconsistent results were starting to settle at West London.

March 2020

Frank Lampard

The opening game of the month was one of Lampard’s best in management. The momentum was halted after the outbreak of Coronavirus, meaning the postponement of fixtures.

Chelsea 4-0 Everton

Aston Villa P-P Chelsea

Chelsea P-P Manchester City

Fixtures are supposed to get back underway in early April. Chelsea will look to continue their form after the five-star performance against Everton, with the emergence of Billy Gilmour catching the headlines.